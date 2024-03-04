Health Secretary warned long waits for NHS care ‘putting lives on line’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health Secretary warned long waits for NHS care ‘putting lives on line’

By Press Association
The number of patients waiting two years or more for treatment is 25 times higher in Scotland than in England, figures showed. (Jeff Moore/PA)
Lives are being put on the line as a result of long NHS waits in Scotland, Labour claimed, as figures showed the number of people waiting more than two years for treatment is 25 times higher than it is south of the border.

While the Scottish Government has promised action to tackle the longest waits in the NHS, statistics from Public Health Scotland showed at the end of December last year that 17,761 Scots had been waiting 18 months or more for either in-patient or day case treatment.

That includes 7,179 patients who have been waiting at least two years, with 1,446 on the list for three years or more.

Despite England’s larger population, it had 13,164 patients who had been waiting 18 months or more for elective care – with the total in Scotland 35% higher than south of the border.

Labour called on Health Secretary Neil Gray to ‘wake up to this ticking time bomb’ and act to help patients facing the longest waits (Jane Barlow/PA)

NHS England data also showed in December there were 282 patients who had been waiting more than two years for elective care – with the 7,170 total in Scotland 25 times higher than this.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “That so many more Scots are waiting over three years for treatment than compared to England is shocking and the need for action could not be greater.”

Ms Baillie, also the Scottish Labour deputy leader, said that current Health Secretary Neil Gray had “inherited an unholy mess from his predecessors”, including First Minister Humza Yousaf, who served as health secretary before succeeding Nicola Sturgeon.

Blasting the Scottish Government she said: “When it comes to the NHS, the SNP’s record is a blizzard of rhetoric to hide a litany of deadly failures.

“We can’t go on like this.

“Neil Gray must wake up to this ticking time bomb and act before more lives are put on the line.”

When he was health secretary, Mr Yousaf announced a series of targets to tackle the longest waits in the NHS, with the government promising that by the end of September 2022 no-one would be waiting two years or more for in-patient or day case treatment.

Ministers also hoped that by September 2023 waits of 18 months or more would have been ended – with Labour saying the government had failed on both these targets.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.