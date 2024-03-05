‘UK economy turned a corner’ as service industry continued growth in February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘UK economy turned a corner’ as service industry continued growth in February

By Press Association
Services firms reported growth again in February (Jane Barlow/PA)
Services firms reported growth again in February (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK’s services sector grew again last month amid the fastest rise in new work for nine months, according to new figures.

Economists said the data suggests the “UK economy has turned a corner” after entering a recession last year.

The influential S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey showed a reading of 53.8 in February, as growth slowed marginally from 54.3 in January.

It was the fourth consecutive month of growth for the sector.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth for the sector, and below means decline.

The reading was nevertheless slightly lower than estimated in a “flash” reading late last month.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “Another solid expansion of business activity across the service sector in February adds to signs that the UK economy has turned a corner after entering a technical recession during the second half of 2023.

“New business intakes were a particularly bright spot as service providers reported the fastest order book growth since May 2023.

“Survey respondents cited rising business and consumer spending, linked to improved optimism towards the broader economic outlook.

“A turnaround in customer demand and the prospect of interest cuts on the horizon helped to boost business optimism across the service economy.”

The survey showed that business activity was supported by a “solid increase” in new order volumes, which rose at the fastest rate since May 2023.

Some firms also highlighted “rising business and consumer spending, linked to more supportive economic conditions”.

There was also a “modest” increase in staffing levels across companies in the service sector, with improved recruitment helping to drive higher capacity to serve customers.

Expectations for the year ahead also improved further, with the survey showing the highest rate of business optimism for two years.