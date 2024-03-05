Waiting times for children’s mental health services improving, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Waiting times for children’s mental health services improving, figures show

By Press Association
Statistics on mental health treatment were released (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Statistics on mental health treatment were released (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Waiting time performance for children’s mental health services in Scotland has seen a further improvement, while remaining below the target levels.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) waiting times showed 83.8% of patients were seen within 18 weeks of referral.

This is an increase from 75.6% for the previous quarter and from the 70.4% in the same quarter from the previous year.

The Scottish Government standard states that 90% of children and young people should start treatment within 18 weeks of referral to CAMHS.

Ministers said the latest data showed the highest performance in eight years.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows 4,531 children and young people started CAMHS treatment during the period.

This was down by 19.7% from the same period in 2022.

Half of all those starting treatment did so within six weeks of referral, an improvement from the previous quarter.

Abortion care summit
Maree Todd said mental health support is vital (Lesley Martin/PA)

Separate statistics on waiting times for psychological therapies were also released by PHS.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, 80.6% of people of all ages started their treatment within 18 weeks of referral.

The Government standard is for 90% of of people to start their treatment within this time frame.

Some 18,457 people of all ages started psychological therapies treatment in the quarter ending December 2023.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “The latest figures show that we continue to see significant and sustained progress on CAMHS waiting times – the national performance against the target is the fourth highest since records began, and the highest achieved since quarter ending March 2016.

“The overall CAMHS waiting list decreased by 2,089 in the last year, and the number of children waiting over 18 weeks decreased by 1,270 over the same period.

“One in two children and young people referred to CAMHS now start treatment within 6 weeks, which is a decrease from 10 weeks in the previous quarter.

“This has been made possible by the hard work of the CAMHS workforce, which has more than doubled, and is at a record high, since 2007.

“This has been supported by our record high investments in CAMHS, including through the mental health outcomes framework, which has delivered £55.5 million additional funding over and above core NHS Board allocations in 2023-24.”

She added: “Despite these positive figures, we are not complacent. We remain committed to supporting all boards to meet the standard that 90% of patients start treatment within 18 weeks of referral.

“It is vital that all children and young people receive the right support, at the right time.”