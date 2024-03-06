Tories accuse ministers of ‘abandoning’ teachers amid escalating school violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories accuse ministers of ‘abandoning’ teachers amid escalating school violence

By Press Association
Liam Kerr said the situation is ‘intolerable’ (Fraser Bremner)
Liam Kerr said the situation is ‘intolerable’ (Fraser Bremner)

The Conservatives will accuse ministers of “abandoning” teachers amid rising violence in schools during a Scottish Parliament debate on Wednesday.

A Tory motion will call on all MSPs to work together to deal with the issue “diligently and without delay”.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth recently said violence in schools is a “really tricky challenge” and not an issue she can “solve overnight”.

The First Minister has also said the Government is “very sincere” about tackling the problem.

Teaching unions have been warning that their members face increasing violence in schools, with the assistant secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), David Belsey, saying some teachers have been left with broken bones and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Conservative education spokesman Liam Kerr said: “Violence in schools has continued to escalate, with teachers paying the price for the SNP’s abject failure to tackle the issue.

“It’s totally intolerable that so many teachers are being physically attacked at work – with some ending up in hospital with broken bones.”

He continued: “The SNP have abandoned our hardworking teachers, yet again showing how badly they have dropped the ball on education for 16 years.

“It should be a source of shame for the SNP that teachers are terrified to go work and some have suffered horrendous injuries.

“The SNP need to stop dragging their heels and urgently start listening to the solutions Scottish Conservatives, the unions, the teachers and so many others keep telling them so that no more teachers or pupils suffer.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Behaviour in schools has changed post-pandemic – as has been documented by the former chief inspector in England and by the schools’ minister in Wales. The report from the Centre for Social Justice published earlier this year evidences the fraying link between home and school post-pandemic. The Scottish Government has made significant progress in responding to these issues.

“In recent months, we have convened the Headteachers Taskforce, brought together three national summits on behaviour in schools, published the Behaviour in Scottish Schools Research and committed to publish new guidance on mobile phones in schools.

“Earlier this week, the First Minister and Education Secretary launched the Gender Based Violence in Schools Framework as part of a commitment in the week of International Women’s Day to eradicate misogyny in Scotland’s schools.

“Work is well under way to bring forward a joint National Action Plan with Cosla (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) to set out the range of actions needed at both local and national level, which will be published in the spring, directly informed by teaching unions, including Education Institute for Scotland (EIS).

“It is important that everyone with an interest in Scotland’s schools works together to solve these issues, which will require national leadership, strong action at a local level and parental engagement to support good behaviour and attendance.”