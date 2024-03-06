Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to unveil final Budget before general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to unveil final Budget before general election

By Press Association
The Palace of Westminster, shrouded in a light fog, ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Palace of Westminster, shrouded in a light fog, ahead of the Chancellor's Budget (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

All eyes are on Jeremy Hunt today as the Chancellor will deliver his Budget in the House of Commons.

The Budget is likely to be the last one before the UK goes to the polls in a general election that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will take place at some point this year.

Mr Hunt, who has faced pressure from Tory MPs to ease the record-high tax burden, is expected to make a 2p cut to national insurance one of his central pledges.

But plenty more announcements are likely to be made. Stay with us to keep up with them as they’re announced in addition to the latest reaction and analysis.

Here’s the latest:

What’s Labour saying?

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves says Labour is “now the party of economic responsibility” and has accused the Tories of overseeing “fourteen years of economic failure”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves prepare ahead of the Budget
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves prepare ahead of the Budget (Aaron Chown/PA)

She said: “The Conservatives promised to fix the nation’s roof, but instead they have smashed the windows, kicked the door in and are now burning the house down.

“Taxes are rising, prices are still going up in the shops and we have been hit by recession. Nothing the Chancellor says or does can undo the economic vandalism of the Conservatives over the past decade.”

Labour also said any reductions in the Chancellor’s Budget would be cancelled out by the Government’s continued freeze on tax thresholds, meaning more people are dragged into a higher band as their pay increases.

How are house prices looking going into the Budget?

Annual growth in house prices turned positive for the first time in around a year in February, according to an index.

Across the UK, property values increased by 1.2% annually in February, following a 0.2% fall in January, Nationwide Building Society said.

ECONOMY House
(PA Graphics)

It marked the first month since January 2023 that Nationwide recorded positive annual growth in house prices. In that month, there was a 1.1% year-on-year increase.

On a month-on-month basis, house prices increased by 0.7% in February, taking the average UK house price to £260,420.

A look at the key numbers, opinion polls and calendar dates before the Budget

POLITICS Labour
(PA Graphics)
POLITICS Labour
(PA Graphics)

When will the Budget be announced?

A young woman takes a ‘selfie’ opposite the Palace of Westminster, ahead of the Budget
A young woman takes a 'selfie' opposite the Palace of Westminster, ahead of the Budget (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be on his feet to deliver the Budget at around 12.30pm. His speech will be preceded by Prime Minister’s Questions at midday.

The Office for Budget Responsibility are expected to publish its outlook at around 1.30pm.

9.50am

Cabinet ministers are meeting before the Chancellor delivers his Budget at 12.30pm today.

Home Secretary James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps were among those photographed as they arrived at Downing Street.