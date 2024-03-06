Motoring groups welcome fuel duty freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motoring groups welcome fuel duty freeze

By Press Association
Motoring groups welcomed Jeremy Hunt’s decision to freeze fuel duty (Peter Byrne/PA)
Motoring groups have welcomed Jeremy Hunt’s decision to freeze fuel duty.

The Chancellor confirmed in his Budget that the 5p per litre cut implemented in March 2022 will be retained for another 12 months, and fuel duty will not increase in line with inflation.

This will save the average car driver £50 next year and bring “total savings since the 5p cut was introduced to around £250”, Mr Hunt said.

Budget 2024
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivering his Budget (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

Government figures show the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts is around £1.45 and £1.55 respectively.

Prices reached record highs of £1.92 for petrol and £1.99 for diesel in July 2022, largely due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leading to an increase in the cost of oil.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “With a general election looming, it would have been a huge surprise for the Chancellor to tamper with the political hot potato that is fuel duty in today’s Budget.

“It appears the decision of if or when duty will be put back up again has been quietly passed to the next government.

“But, while it’s good news that fuel duty has been kept low, it’s unlikely drivers will be breathing a collective sigh of relief as we don’t believe they’ve fully benefited from the cut that was introduced just two years ago due to retailers upping margins to cover their ‘increased costs’.

“This has meant fuel prices have been higher than they would otherwise have been.

“What’s more, despite today’s positive news it’s still the case that drivers are once again enduring rising prices at the pumps, sparked by the oil price going up – the average cost of a litre is already up by more than 4p since the start of the year.”

Mr Hunt’s decision means fuel duty will remain at 52.95p per litre for petrol and duty.

Before the 2022 cut, it had been frozen at 57.95p since March 2011.

VAT is charged at 20% on top of the total price.

RAC Foundation analysis shows tax makes up more than half of pump prices.

The motoring research charity’s director Steve Gooding said: “This freeze is welcome but comes against a backdrop of oil prices – and hence pump prices – creeping back up over the past couple of months.

“Even as it stands, the Chancellor is still getting more than 50% of what drivers spend on the garage forecourt in vehicle excise duty and VAT combined.”

The Treasury was criticised for failing to reduce VAT on public electrical vehicle (EV) charging to bring it into line with home charging.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said the fuel duty freeze “sends more mixed messages to any motorists tempted to switch to electric vehicles”.

He went on: “Equalising VAT across public and private EV charging points would encourage people to make the switch, and for a fraction of the £6 billion cost of freezing fuel duty, so today is a missed opportunity to support the green transition.”

Colin Walker, transport analyst at non-profit organisation the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “Electric motoring is cheaper motoring and the fuel duty freeze hasn’t changed that.

“Bringing VAT on public charging in line with charging at home will encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric motoring.

“If the Government really wants to help the UK’s drivers save money, the focus needs to be firmly on helping them make the move to EVs where more significant savings can be made.”