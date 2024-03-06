Government announces £800m for offshore wind power support

Developers are being offered £800 million in support for new offshore wind farms, as part of a record £1 billion backing for green power.

The Government has unveiled the cash pot for the next renewable electricity auction, which sees developers bid to secure a fixed price they can charge for each megawatt hour (MWh) of power they generate.

It comes after no companies submitted bids to build an offshore wind farm in the last auction round of the so-called Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme last year.

The Government had already raised the ceiling for what companies could charge per MWh of electricity, which it said was necessary after inflation interrupted the trend where the price of renewable energy had fallen for years.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivering his Budget (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

Now it has announced a cash pot for green electricity worth up to £1.025 billion, with the lion’s share – £800 million – for offshore wind projects delivered from 2027, and the remainder for schemes including solar farms, floating offshore wind and wave power.

In a Budget that was criticised by environmental groups and think tanks as failing to deliver the action needed to tackle the climate crisis, Jeremy Hunt also announced a £160 million deal with Hitachi to purchase two nuclear power plant sites.

The Wylfa site in Ynys Mon and the Oldbury site in South Gloucestershire could be used as sites for small modular reactors (SMRs), which supporters hope will be quicker and cheaper to construct than traditional nuclear power plants.

Great British Nuclear is running a competition for the selection of SMRs, and the Government said it was now moving to the next stage of the process with six companies invited to submit their initial tender responses by June this year.

Frank Gordon, director of policy from industry body REA (the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology), said: “This is a political budget above all that does not reflect the urgency of Net Zero and while we welcome the CfD budget announced alongside the Spring Statement today, and extension of the windfall tax on oil and gas excess profits, this is disappointing overall.

“In particular, the Chancellor had promised the sector a response to the US investment in green supply chains and manufacturing at the last fiscal event and to see very little once again on how we can ensure the UK does not miss out on the vital green jobs and investment up for grabs is very disappointing.”