Chancellor jokes about Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s weight in Budget speech

By Press Association
As he presented the last Budget before a general election, Jeremy Hunt took the opportunity to jibe at the Labour leader’s weight and his deputy’s ‘multiple homes’ (House of Commons/PA)
As he presented the last Budget before a general election, Jeremy Hunt took the opportunity to poke fun at the Labour leader’s weight and his deputy’s “multiple homes”.

In addition to announcing a range of tax reforms, the Chancellor’s speech was peppered with jokes aimed at the opposition party.

Mr Hunt put himself at the centre of a row between Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Mandelson, after the peer said he should “lose a few pounds” earlier this week.

Later in his speech, Mr Hunt also took aim at deputy leader Angela Rayner after claims emerged she avoided paying tax on her “multiple” homes.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Hunt told MPs on Wednesday: “I know (Sir Keir) has been taking advice from Lord Mandelson, who yesterday rather uncharitably said he needed to shed a few pounds.

“Ordinary families will shed more than a few pounds if that lot get in.”

He added: “If he wants to join me on my marathon training, he’s most welcome as well.”

This follows comments made by Labour adviser Peter Mandelson who focused on the importance of politicians’ appearance in an interview with The Times’ How to Win an Election podcast on Tuesday.

He said: “My problem with Rishi Sunak’s fashion is that he wears these skinny suits and narrow ties and they diminish him. Just to be even-handed about it, by the same token, Keir Starmer needs to shed a few pounds.”

Sir Keir’s deputy did not get off lightly either, with Mr Hunt bringing up the topic of Ms Rayner’s “multiple dwellings” after she was dubbed “two homes Rayner” by the Mail on Sunday.

The Labour MP has been subject to claims she misled tax officials over her main residence after she moved in with her then-husband Mark Rayner.

In his speech, Mr Hunt said: “I’ve also been looking at stamp duty relief for people who purchase more than one dwelling in a single transaction, known as multiple dwellings relief.

“I see the deputy leader of the Labour Party paying close attention, given her multiple dwellings.”

Following uproar from the Labour benches and Ms Rayner pointing her finger at him, Mr Hunt added: “I’m sorry to disappoint her but multiple dwellings relief is not actually designed for her, but intended to support investment in the private rented sector.

“But an external evaluation found no strong evidence that it had done so and it was being regularly abused, so I’m going to abolish it.”