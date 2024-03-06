Budget leaves big picture largely unchanged, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Budget leaves big picture largely unchanged, say experts

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt announced cuts to national insurance in his Budget, but experts said the overall picture was still one of rising taxes (Carl Court/PA)
Jeremy Hunt announced cuts to national insurance in his Budget, but experts said the overall picture was still one of rising taxes (Carl Court/PA)

A “smoke and mirrors” Budget has left the overall economic picture largely unchanged and a “sour” prospect for whoever wins the next election, two leading economic think tanks have said.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and the Resolution Foundation both said Wednesday’s Budget meant taxes were still going up and living standards still falling since 2019 despite the announcement of another 2p cut in national insurance.

Paul Johnson, director of the IFS, said “smoke and mirrors” were to be expected, and the “big picture on tax remains much the same”, with tax revenues being 3.9% of national income higher than they were in 2019.

He said: “This remains a Parliament of record tax rises.

“While the OBR got a little more positive in its projections, the picture on living standards also remains dismal. On average, households will be worse off at the time of the next election than they were at the last, following nugatory real earnings growth.”

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, concurred with Mr Johnson’s assessment, saying: “Britain remains a country where taxes are heading up not down – rising by the equivalent of £3,900 per household – and where incomes are set to remain below their level at the last general election when voters return to the polls.”

The two think tanks did not present a universally negative view of the Budget, with Mr Johnson noting “some bright spots” including the cut in national insurance, scrapping the non-dom tax status – “a big and welcome move” – and changing the system of child benefit for high-income families.

On national insurance, he said it would reduce the “tax wedge” between different sorts of income, benefit those in work and have “marginally more positive work incentive effects”.

Mr Bell said the national insurance cut marked a “staggering reversal” of the Conservatives’ approach since 2010, benefiting younger workers while allowing taxes to rise for pensioners.

He said: “It is undoubtedly good economics, even if the politics are a harder sell.”

The move is set to see the average employee gain another £450 on top of a similar amount from the previous national insurance cut, while those earning £50,000 will see the largest tax cuts, gaining around £1,200.

Those earning £19,000 or less will, however, be worse off, according to the Resolution Foundation, while overall it is middle earners – those on salaries between £26,000 and £60,000 – who will see their personal tax bills fall.

Higher and lower earners will see their taxes go up, while pensioners are set to see an average tax increase of £960 by 2028/29 as a result of threshold freezes.

Looking beyond the election, both men warned of bad news to come, with a range of tax rises and spending cuts implied by the Chancellor’s longer-term plans.

Mr Bell said: “The tax cuts announced today to sweeten the Government’s election pitch rely on the prospect of a sour £19 billion of post-election tax rises, and the fiscal fiction that another £19 billion of cuts to public services can be delivered in a spending review that the Treasury today confirmed will not take place until after polling day.”

Mr Johnson added that, while Jeremy Hunt did not pencil in even larger cuts from 2025, existing plans already required cutting unprotected services – such as councils, courts and prisons – in a way that may be “within the realms of possibility” but would require “big improvements in public sector productivity”.

He said: “Whoever is Chancellor at the time of the next spending review… might wish they’d chosen a different line of work.”