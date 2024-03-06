Cameron has ‘tough’ conversation with Israeli minister over Gaza aid access

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron has ‘tough’ conversation with Israeli minister over Gaza aid access

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has spoken to Benny Gantz (James Manning/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has spoken to Benny Gantz (James Manning/PA)

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said he had a “tough but necessary” conversation with Israeli minister Benny Gantz about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The former prime minister said ensuring the availability of aid in Gaza would be a factor when the UK assesses whether Israel is acting in line with international law.

Mr Gantz, a former general, is a domestic political rival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but was drafted in to the war cabinet formed in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Benny Gantz speaks to the media outside Carlton Gardens, central London, following a meeting with Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (Aaron Chown/PA)

Following their meeting, Lord Cameron said: “Palestinians are facing a devastating and growing humanitarian crisis.

“In my meeting with Israeli minister Benny Gantz today, we discussed efforts to secure a humanitarian pause to get the hostages safely home and lifesaving supplies into Gaza.

“I once again pressed Israel to increase the flow of aid. We are still not seeing improvements on the ground. This must change.”

Lord Cameron set out the UK’s call for an immediate humanitarian pause in the fighting, increased capacity for aid distribution within Gaza and greater access for supplies through both land and maritime routes.

He also called for a wider variety of aid items to be allowed into Gaza, including shelters and items critical to repair the infrastructure destroyed during the Israeli military campaign.

In a warning about the UK’s position on the Gaza conflict, Lord Cameron said: “The UK supports Israel’s right to self defence. But as the occupying power in Gaza, Israel has a legal responsibility to ensure aid is available for civilians.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Benny Gantz and Lord Cameron met in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

“That responsibility has consequences, including when we as the UK assess whether Israel is compliant with international humanitarian law.”

He stressed that the UK was “deeply concerned” about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah, the city in southern Gaza close to the border with Egypt which is providing shelter to more than a million people displaced by the violence.