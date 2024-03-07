Cameron to urge ‘strength, resilience and unity’ on visit to Berlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Cameron to urge ‘strength, resilience and unity’ on visit to Berlin

By Press Association
Lord Cameron is to meet his German counterpart to discuss Russia, Ukraine and Gaza (James Manning/PA)
Lord Cameron is to meet his German counterpart to discuss Russia, Ukraine and Gaza (James Manning/PA)

Lord David Cameron is to visit Berlin on Thursday for talks with his German counterpart, warning that the West “cannot insulate ourselves from crises around the globe”.

The Foreign Secretary’s visit comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces continued pressure from Western allies and politicians in Berlin to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

Downing Street has previously urged Nato countries to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, following the UK’s decision to send Storm Shadow missiles to the country last year.

Mr Scholz has been unwilling to send Taurus missiles to Kyiv on the grounds that German soldiers would have to be sent to Ukraine to help operate them, dragging Germany into war with Russia.

But a leaked telephone conversation last week suggested the country’s senior officers believe they can be operated without the presence of German troops.

The leak also suggested that UK personnel were already operating in Ukraine, prompting concern in London that German officers were discussing sensitive details on an unencrypted line.

Lord Cameron is set to meet Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, during his visit to discuss co-operation on shared challenges such as Russian aggression, and plans for continued military support for Ukraine.

Ahead of his visit, the Foreign Secretary said: “The city of Berlin is a reminder of the destructive power of war. Just over 30 years ago I saw the wall that divided the country fall and peace restored to the continent.

“Today I stand here at a time of danger and uncertainty in the world again, with Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine continuing to rage on.

“But we cannot insulate ourselves from crises around the globe. Our response needs to be one of strength, resilience and unity. We need to build up our defences, stay close to our strongest friends, such as Germany, and reach out to new allies.”

The two foreign ministers are also expected to discuss efforts to secure a “pause” in the fighting in Gaza and co-operation on tackling people smugglers.

The meeting is the second annual session of the UK-Germany Strategic Dialogue, established to discuss co-operation on foreign and security policy between the two nations.