Cameron to urge ‘strength, resilience and unity’ on visit to Berlin

Lord David Cameron is to visit Berlin on Thursday for talks with his German counterpart, warning that the West “cannot insulate ourselves from crises around the globe”.

The Foreign Secretary’s visit comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces continued pressure from Western allies and politicians in Berlin to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

Downing Street has previously urged Nato countries to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, following the UK’s decision to send Storm Shadow missiles to the country last year.

Mr Scholz has been unwilling to send Taurus missiles to Kyiv on the grounds that German soldiers would have to be sent to Ukraine to help operate them, dragging Germany into war with Russia.

But a leaked telephone conversation last week suggested the country’s senior officers believe they can be operated without the presence of German troops.

The leak also suggested that UK personnel were already operating in Ukraine, prompting concern in London that German officers were discussing sensitive details on an unencrypted line.

Lord Cameron is set to meet Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, during his visit to discuss co-operation on shared challenges such as Russian aggression, and plans for continued military support for Ukraine.

Ahead of his visit, the Foreign Secretary said: “The city of Berlin is a reminder of the destructive power of war. Just over 30 years ago I saw the wall that divided the country fall and peace restored to the continent.

“Today I stand here at a time of danger and uncertainty in the world again, with Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine continuing to rage on.

“But we cannot insulate ourselves from crises around the globe. Our response needs to be one of strength, resilience and unity. We need to build up our defences, stay close to our strongest friends, such as Germany, and reach out to new allies.”

The two foreign ministers are also expected to discuss efforts to secure a “pause” in the fighting in Gaza and co-operation on tackling people smugglers.

The meeting is the second annual session of the UK-Germany Strategic Dialogue, established to discuss co-operation on foreign and security policy between the two nations.