‘Bad nerves’ not a reason to be on benefits, says former minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Bad nerves’ not a reason to be on benefits, says former minister

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

“Bad nerves” is not a reason to claim sickness benefits, a Tory former minister has said.

Rachel Maclean said an unknown proportion of those claiming sickness benefits for mental health were citing “bad nerves”, which she described as a “totally meaningless” phrase.

During day two of debate on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget, which the Conservatives have claimed will incentivise work, Ms Maclean told the Commons: “We do see a category of people in our country who are economically inactive, and this is very sad to me and many of us because these people fundamentally are not free, they’re dependent on the state.

“And my concern is that the number of working age adults who are out of the labour market because of long-term sickness has been rising since 2019, from around two million people in 2019 to about 2.5 million in the summer of 2022 – and I understand that this started before the Covid pandemic.

“The biggest relative jump in economic inactivity due to sickness is in the under 35s whose main complaints are depression, bad nerves or anxiety. Now I’ve got two psychology degrees, I fully understand mental illness and mental ill health.

“I also believe in using words precisely. I’m very alarmed therefore to see the conflation of the terms depression and anxiety together with bad nerves. Bad nerves? Both depression and anxiety are clinically recognised conditions, bad nerves is not.

“Government statistics, following a number of questions that I’ve posed to the department, don’t break down the number of people self-reporting under each condition, and there’s no data or information on how this concept of bad nerves is defined, assessed, treated understood or prevented, as a separate condition from depression or anxiety.

“This is because there can’t be. Having bad nerves is a totally meaningless phrase. Nobody knows what it is so how can people decide if they’re unfit to work if they have it?”

She added: “I just don’t believe, frankly, that bad nerves is a reason to be on sickness benefits.”

Downing Street turmoil
Rachel Maclean (UK Parliament)

Ms Maclean clarified that she did not wish to “criticise” anyone with a mental health condition.

She said: “The human condition is a state mostly of pain and fear, if we’re fortunate we’ll experience love and happiness in some small interludes and we must appreciate those. But I want to be very clear, I don’t criticise anyone who’s suffering from any mental health condition, I do not, including bad nerves whatever it is.”

Earlier in her contribution, Ms Maclean said “benefits must only ever be a last resort for those truly unable to work, never a lifestyle choice caused by faulty wiring in our system”.

She added: “Every time we’ve made reforms to welfare the parties opposite have howled and said that we’re cruel and heartless. It’s total fake outrage. The true failure is to let people languish on benefits and not expect any better from them.”