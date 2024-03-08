Education Secretary says she would have ‘probably punched’ rude Ofsted staff

The Education Secretary has said she was “shocked” to hear of a school’s experience with Ofsted, adding she would have “probably punched” staff at the inspectorate.

The watchdog – which has launched a major consultation into its future direction – has come under greater scrutiny in the past year following the suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Addressing hundreds of school and college leaders on Friday, Gillian Keegan said the culture of inspection was the “biggest thing” that needed to change following Mrs Perry’s death.

Mrs Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

In December, a coroner concluded the Ofsted inspection on November 15-16 in 2022 “likely contributed” to Mrs Perry’s death.

Ofsted chief inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, met parents and children at the ‘Big Listen’ launch (PA)

Speaking during a Q&A at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) annual conference in Liverpool, Ms Keegan spoke of a “fantastic” school she had recently visited.

The Education Secretary said: “They told me how their Ofsted experience had gone and I was shocked. I was actually shocked.

“I thought: God if I had met these people, I would have probably punched them. They were really rude.”

Ms Keegan added: “I mean you expect people to be rude to you when you’re a politician, you kind of sign up for that.

“But when you are kind of trying to run a school and educate children and change lives, you don’t expect somebody to come in and not be respectful.”

Sir Martyn Oliver, chief inspector of Ofsted, launched the watchdog’s “Big Listen” public consultation on Friday which will seek views about Ofsted.

In his first major speech since becoming chief inspector in January, Sir Martyn told headteachers that he wanted to “mark a new chapter” with the sector, adding that “nothing is off the table”.

He said: “I have been clear with my teams that they must go about their work with professionalism, empathy, courtesy and respect. And I hope, in turn, our inspectors will be received with the same.

“I want to calm any tensions and reduce any friction that has built up in recent months.”

Sir Martyn added: “Ruth’s death was a tragedy and I am determined to do everything that I can to prevent such tragedies happening in the future.

“It should never happen again and no one should ever feel as Ruth did.”

The Ofsted chief pledged that “real action” would follow the Big Listen.

His comments came after Professor Julia Waters, sister of Ruth Perry, said Ofsted needed to make a “big change” or its consultation would be a “big waste of time”.

A report by the Education Select Committee in January called on the Department for Education (DfE) and Ofsted “to develop an alternative” to the single-word judgments used to rate schools.

Addressing the aftermath of Mrs Perry’s death, Ms Keegan told headteachers on Friday: “I was struck that actually the biggest thing that we needed to change was the culture. It was the culture and the culture of inspection and that mutual respect that I talked about.”

She added: “Because if you have that culture of respect, then you do listen automatically.”

Responding to the Education Secretary’s remarks about punching Ofsted staff, Sir Martyn told the media: “I think people should act with professionalism, courtesy, empathy and respect on both sides.”

He said he believed the incident Ms Keegan was referring to likely took place under a “previous period”.

Sir Martyn added: “I’m much more interested in a fresh start and calming down tensions. That’s in far better interests for the children and the professionals in the country going forward.”

Mike Short, head of education at Unison, said: “Clearly there’s much that can and should be improved in the way Ofsted inspections are carried out.

“But to suggest punching people is an appropriate reaction is not becoming of a Government minister.

“Making light of violence in schools when staff are increasingly likely to face assaults while doing their job is in very poor taste.

“Ofsted inspectors are already dealing with a great deal of hostility while they work. So much for showing respect.”