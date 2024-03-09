Ministers demand extra defence spending in the face of rising global threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Ministers demand extra defence spending in the face of rising global threats

By Press Association
The call from Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan and security minister Tom Tugendhat came after the Budget was criticised for failing to boost defence spending (PA)
The call from Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan and security minister Tom Tugendhat came after the Budget was criticised for failing to boost defence spending (PA)

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to boost defencing spending after two serving ministers publicly called for a “much greater pace” of investment.

The call from Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan and security minister Tom Tugendhat came after the Budget was criticised for failing to boost defence spending.

The two senior Tories said the UK needs to “lead the way” by increasing defence and security spending to at least 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy.

Ukraine Recovery Conference
Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan is calling for extra defence spending (Dan Kitwood/PA)

While the Government has an aspiration to reach 2.5%, beyond the Nato-wide target of 2%, the ministers said the global risk posed by countries including Russia and China meant there was no time for delay.

“The sad truth is that the world is no longer benign,” they said.

“Protecting ourselves requires investment. And effective investment means that our industrial complex must grow and strengthen at much greater pace than at present.

“We cannot turn on the complex platforms and weapons which ensure military advantage overnight. We must start that growth now, invest at pace to support our allies and stay ahead of our adversaries.”

In the Budget, Jeremy Hunt said “our spending will rise to 2.5% as soon as economic conditions allow” but there was no detail of how that would happen.

The article by Ms Trevelyan and Mr Tugendhat was not required to be cleared by No 10 because it is a social media post and it is also in line with Government policy on increasing spending to 2.5%.

However, it is a very visible sign of unease within the Tory ranks about the state of the defence budget.

The Commons’ spending watchdog warned on Friday that the Ministry of Defence has no credible plan to fund the armed forces the Government wants, leaving the UK increasingly forced to rely on its allies.

The gap between the MoD’s budget and the cost of the UK’s desired military capabilities has ballooned to £16.9 billion, its largest deficit ever, despite an injection of £46.3 billion over the next 10 years, the watchdog said.

But the influential Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warned that the real deficit could be closer to £29 billion as some parts of the armed forces only included capabilities that were affordable rather than all those the Government had requested.”

Ms Trevelyan, the Indo-Pacific minister, and Mr Tugendhat were both concerned about the level of defence spending needed to respond to China’s increasingly assertive global role.

Cabinet Meeting
Security minister Tom Tugendhat argued that the world is no longer benign and defence spending needed to increase (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“China announced this week that it was increasing its defence spending by another 7.2% this year, taking it to $230 billion. That’s more than twice what it was a decade ago.

“Russia is committed to spending 40% of its expenditure on defence and security this year. Vast sums by any standard to fight its illegal war in Ukraine,” they said.

“By contrast, the US defence budget is 842 billion dollars this year, up less than 50% over the same period. And the UK’s defence budget has risen from £43 billion to £55 billion – an increase of only 28%.”

They added: “It’s clear to us that the UK needs to lead the way in increasing our own domestic defence and security spending commitments to 2.5% and beyond.

“Former defence secretary Ben Wallace and prime minister Boris Johnson made inroads into growing our defence budgets, which had been shrinking in real terms for years, but that only filled the hole. Now we need growth.”

Downing Street has defended the Government’s record.

In response to the Public Accounts Committee report, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister has overseen the largest sustained defence spending increase since the end of the Cold War and a £24 billion uplift in cash terms over the spending review period.

“We are ensuring that we have the largest defence budget in history, increasing spend and ensuring that we have the funding that we need to protect UK national interests.”