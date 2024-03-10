Boris Johnson flew to Venezuela for meeting with President Nicolas Maduro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson flew to Venezuela for meeting with President Nicolas Maduro

By Press Association
Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former prime minister Boris Johnson flew to Venezuela in February to meet President Nicolas Maduro.

The Sunday Times first reported Mr Johnson travelled to Venezuela for the meeting by private jet while on holiday in the Caribbean.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson told the BBC that the visit’s purpose was to “emphasise the need for Venezuela to embrace a proper democratic process.”

Mr Maduro was re-elected in 2018 after judges banned his primary opponents from competing, plunging the country into a severe political and economic crisis.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Mr Johnson is no longer a member of the Government (Victoria Jones/PA)

Most opposition parties refused to recognise the election results and challenged Mr Maduro’s rule by creating an interim government, a push for change that fizzled out over the past few years.

There has since been strong international pressure for Venezuela to hold a free and fair election.

Venezuela also approved a referendum last year to claim sovereignty over an oil- and mineral-rich area of neighbouring Guyana, which Guyana disputes.

British minister for the Americas and Caribbean, David Rutley, met with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in December to stress the UK Government’s backing for Guyana.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman told the BBC that he “repeatedly made clear there can be no hope of normalisation in relations until Venezuela fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbours”.

“He also set out the case for the cause of Ukrainian victory to the government of Venezuela.”

The spokesman also told the broadcaster the trip came at “no cost to the UK taxpayer nor the Venezuelan government”.