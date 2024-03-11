Vinyl returns to basket of goods to check inflation but Guinness is out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vinyl returns to basket of goods to check inflation but Guinness is out

By Press Association
Vinyl has become increasingly popular in recent years, meriting its return to the inflation list (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A pint of Guinness in a pub and bottles of hand sanitiser will no longer be taken into account when estimating how high inflation is, the official statisticians have said.

The Office for National Statistics said it would remove those and other items, but is re-introducing vinyl to its list for the first time in 32 years, and was also adding air fryers.

Every month, the ONS measures inflation – that is to say how past prices are increasing, or decreasing – for British households.

To do that the statisticians need to figure out what households normally buy. They have what they call a “basket” of more than 740 different goods and services that they think people buy.

But over time what people buy changes and the ONS has to make changes to that list. For instance, in 1992, as CDs and cassettes increased in popularity, the ONS removed vinyl records from the basket.

Those tables have now turned. More than three decades later, vinyl has become trendy again and is added to the list for this year, and the cassette tape is nowhere to be seen.

Another addition to the list is a result of the energy crisis. As energy bills soared, people turned to the air fryer, with manufacturers saying they are a lower-energy way of cooking.

There is a happier sign of the times in the removals from the list, as hand sanitisers were removed. Hand sanitisers were added to the basket in 2021, to reflect how the Covid-19 pandemic was changing peoples’ shopping habits. This year they have been removed.

Some removals from the list are less about what people are buying less of, and more that the ONS does not think it needs to track the price of that item specifically.

That is the case for Guinness. This year, draught stout has been removed from the list, because the price of draught stout and draught bitter often move together. Therefore the ONS does not think it needs to track both of them

Other additions to the list this year include gluten-free bread, rice cakes, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, and women’s socks.

Other removals from the list are popcorn, loose cooked ham, hot rotisserie cooked whole chicken, sofa beds – as pull-out beds become more popular, and bakeware.

ONS deputy director for prices, Matt Corder, said: “Our inflation basket of goods offers a fascinating snapshot of consumer spending through the years.

“Often the basket reflects the adoption of new technology, but the return of vinyl records shows how cultural revivals can affect our spending.

“We are also seeing the impact of the pandemic fading from the basket with the removal of hand sanitiser due to decreased demand.

“Healthier lifestyle products continue to influence consumer choice reflected by the addition of the air fryer, spray oils and rice cakes as well as sunflower and pumpkin seeds.”