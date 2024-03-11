Keegan: All parents will be able to access childcare under expanded offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keegan: All parents will be able to access childcare under expanded offer

By Press Association
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (James Manning/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (James Manning/PA)

The Education Secretary has claimed all parents will be able to access childcare under the Government’s expanded offer, amid warnings many will miss out.

Gillian Keegan told MPs that Government projections show more than 150,000 new funded places will be secured by early April.

She replied “absolutely” when challenged by Labour to commit to guaranteeing that all parents in England will be able to access places.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last year announced that eligible families of children as young as nine months will be able to claim 30 hours of free childcare a week by 2025.

As part of a staggered rollout of the policy, working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free childcare from April.

This will be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from September.

Concerns have been repeatedly raised that many childcare providers in England will struggle to meet increased demand for funded places under the Government’s offer.

Speaking at education questions, Ms Keegan told the Commons: “We’re delivering the largest ever expansion of childcare in England’s history, which begins rolling out in just three weeks’ time from April 1.

“We’ve done this before, when we more than doubled the entitlements of the last Labour government, and I’m delighted to update the House that our latest projections show more than 150,000 new funded places will be secured by early April.

“We expect that number to grow further throughout the months ahead, saving parents over £550 million in childcare costs.

“April is just the first phase. From September, parents with children from nine months until they start school will be able to benefit from this support.”

For Labour, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Neither the Secretary of State nor any Treasury minister met with representatives of the early years sector in the months before last year’s budget announcement on childcare.

“Now with just three weeks to go parents, providers and even their own civil servants are sounding the alarm.

“Over seven in 10 providers say they’re not going to offer additional places, a quarter say they’re likely to close within a year.

“So will the Secretary of State now guarantee that all parents will be able to access the childcare places that she promised?”

Ms Keegan replied: “Absolutely, and I set out in my topical statement, and we’re working with every local authority to ensure the places are available.”

She went on to claim Labour has “no plan” for childcare to which Ms Phillipson replied: “There’s one way we can find out what the public think and that’s by calling a general election.”

MP portraits
Labour MP Stella Creasy (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)

Labour MP Stella Creasy (Walthamstow) earlier said parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) are unable to access the 15 free hours of childcare “without paying a massive hike in their fees”.

She said: “To the surprise of no-one who looked at what the Government is proposing, my inbox like many other MPs’ inboxes (is) now full of parents who cannot get the 15 free hours in April without paying a massive hike in their fees. And one group particularly struggling is parents of children with special educational needs or a disability.

“This is entirely predictable because the Government’s own impact assessment said explicitly that changing the ratios could have ‘negative impact on providing places for children with special educational needs’.”

She called on the minister to make a pledge to parents of children with Send “that they won’t have to pay a higher fee”.

Education minister David Johnston replied: “We are working with every local authority to make sure they have the places they need for all children.”