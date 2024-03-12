Ministers urged to act as suspected drug deaths rise 10%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers urged to act as suspected drug deaths rise 10%

By Press Association
The figures show there were 1,197 suspected drug deaths in Scotland last year (PA)
The Scottish Government has been told “well-meaning words won’t stop people dying” after suspected drug deaths increased 10% in 2023.

Figures released on Tuesday show 1,197 people died as a result of suspected drug use last year – up by 105 from 2022.

The figure – which is produced using management information from Police Scotland rather than deaths confirmed to have been caused by drugs – had been on the decline in recent years.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton urged the Scottish Government to use “every tool at our disposal”, calling for drug checking facilities and a “network” of safe consumption rooms to be set up across the country after such a service was approved for Glasgow last year.

“When 100 people a month are dying in Scotland’s drugs deaths emergency, we need to be open to anything that will save them,” he said.

“Each represents a life cut short and a family torn apart by grief.

“Every tool at our disposal needs to be used to reduce harm and save lives.

“That includes protecting the drug and alcohol budget, integrated drug checking facilities, and preparing now for a network of safe consumption rooms – because help can’t just be limited to Glasgow.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton said drug consumption rooms should be set up across Scotland (PA)

“Well-meaning words won’t stop people dying. Humza Yousaf and his Government must deliver swift change and ensure they never take their eye off the ball again.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie described the figures as “tragic”, claiming they show the Scottish Government’s approach “is not working”.

She added: “Scotland remains in the grip of a drug death health emergency with lives being needlessly lost.

“We cannot allow any more delay to the implementation of drug checking facilities and the pilot safer drug consumption room in Glasgow.”

Scottish Conservative Sue Webber pushed ministers to back her party’s Right to Recovery (Scotland) Bill, describing the statistics as “utterly appalling and heartbreaking”.

She added: “SNP ministers look to have taken their eye off the ball again with devastating consequences.

Drug consumption room
A drug consumption room has been approved in Glasgow, but it is yet to open (PA)

“It should be a source of shame for them that despite Scotland already having by far the worst drug fatality rate in Europe, the number of deaths is on the rise again.

“It is time he (First Minister Humza Yousaf) urgently backed those proposals so we can enshrine in law a right to treatment for all those who need it to finally get a grip on Scotland’s drug deaths crisis.”

Separated by police divisions, the figures show Greater Glasgow recorded the highest number of drug deaths with 303, more than double the 147 seen in Lanarkshire – the second highest.

Men continue to account for the highest proportion of deaths, at 73%, while 27% were women.

The 35 to 54 age group continued to have the highest proportion of suspected drug deaths, accounting for two-thirds of the total, while under-25s made up 5% of the total.