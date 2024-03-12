Traditional bank robbery dying out as fraudsters use tech on industrial scale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traditional bank robbery dying out as fraudsters use tech on industrial scale

By Press Association
Jurgen Stock explained how criminals set up so-called scam centres to target victims on a massive scale (Tim Goode/PA)
The traditional bank robbery is dying out as fraudsters instead operate international scam centres on an industrial scale, the head of Interpol has said.

In a rare briefing with UK media, Jurgen Stock explained that unsuspecting victims apply for advertised jobs abroad, only to find themselves with their passport taken away and forced to work in the centres.

Around 70% of fraud in the UK is committed by criminals abroad, with £3 billion lost to overseas accounts last year.

Fraudsters can buy services online to help them target victims, such as using a criminal version of the Yellow Pages, Mr Stock told journalists.

He said: “The threat is becoming more complex, becoming more international than ever.

“This is only going to continue in a digitalised world (with) unprecedented opportunities for criminals to attack our systems.”

He added: “The classic bank robbery is about to die out… It’s much easier to attack the bank online.”

Some gangs target countries region by region, meaning that international law enforcement networks could be used to provide early warnings about future threats.

“They can attack community by community, country by country on an industrial scale, with the tools that are now today available,” Mr Stock said.

“That is the new challenge. It’s not maybe with 100 victims, no it’s all over the place.

“That is why I’ve been talking about a global epidemic.

“And you can sit at home, in your basement, in your garage, in your scam centre, and you can attack country by country maybe based on language skills in your scam centre, and so on.

“That is industrial scale criminality in the 21st century.”

Global Fraud Summit
Home Secretary James Cleverly during the Global Fraud Summit at Lancaster House in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Stock was in the UK for a global summit on fraud, at which governments of the Five Eyes intelligence partnership – the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – as well as those from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, have all agreed to unite to fight the crime.

Fraud represented 38% of recorded crime in the UK last year, affecting three million victims and costing them £2.5 billion.

Tech firms including Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, TikTok and LinkedIn were also in attendance at the summit on Monday and Tuesday, alongside banks HSBC, NatWest, Santander, and other financial organisations including Visa.