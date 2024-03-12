Data from Apple watches and Fitbits should be donated to NHS, Tory MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Data from Apple watches and Fitbits should be donated to NHS, Tory MP says

By Press Association
Donating data from devices such as Apple watches and Fitbits could ‘transform the way that we look at curing cancer’, a Conservative former minister said (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Data collected by Apple watches and Fitbits should be anonymously donated to the NHS, because this could “transform the way that we look at curing cancer”, a Conservative former minister said.

Dean Russell said information such as our heartbeat and health attributes which are collected by these devices would “no doubt be invaluable” to clinicians and GPs.

In addition to proposing a data donation scheme, the MP for Watford said the Government should use the rise in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the healthcare system while being “mindful of the risks”.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a £3.4 billion investment in NHS productivity in his Budget through expanding the use of AI, reducing paperwork for medics and improving access to patients.

During the final day of debate on the Budget, Mr Russell said: “One of the key areas I think is about making sure that we use this rise of AI within healthcare, both with the benefits and the opportunities but also be mindful of the risks that this might bring.

“One of the risks I see is the increasing area around the digital divide, and what I ask is when we put this investment into the NHS, this investment into technology, that we don’t have a growing divide of those who have the ability to use the technology and those who have not.

“And what I would ask is when we’re developing these we don’t just cut off the ability for those who want face to face support, those who want to be able to go and see a receptionist or a person face-to-face, that we actually use the extra time that’s given through those who are using technology to provide access and the extra time to the face-to-face who need that support.”

Mr Russell said the investment in NHS productivity is a “great opportunity” for a data donor scheme.

He said: “Now every single day many of us have these various Apple watches, or Fitbits, or the ability to collect data that will no doubt be invaluable with AI and ability for GPs to diagnose issues, and for clinicians to use that.

Dean Russell
Dean Russell MP said health data collected by devices such as the Apple watch would ‘no doubt be invaluable’ to clinicians and GPs (Richard Townshend/PA)

“But I think there’s a great scope within this investment to look at a data donation scheme.

“Imagine if each of us were able to anonymously donate data around our heartbeat, around our health attributes, perhaps when we’ve taken a particular new drug, to be able to share that data anonymously with the NHS, which could then be used as part of clinical trials and research.

“I think it could transform the way that we look at curing cancer, looking at finding a new way to help the health of the nation, but also identify potential risks that we may not have seen before.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, with this incredible investment, along with I believe £100 million investment that’s gone into the Turing Institute to look at how we can use AI in a better way.”