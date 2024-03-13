Potential legal challenge looms as shooting group says Bill ‘cannot pass’

Changes must be made to a wildlife management law before it is passed, a shooting group has said.

The Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill is due to be put before MSPs for its third stage vote next week.

But in a letter to rural affairs minister Jim Fairlie, the British Association of Shooting and Conservation (BASC) has pushed for changes – raising the spectre of a potential legal challenge to the Bill.

The letter calls for the planned ban on snares to be abandoned, saying their use should be allowed with a licence, and for the scrapping of proposals to extend the list of gamebirds which require a shoot licence and expanding the powers of the Scottish SPCA.

MSPs backed an amendment to the legislation in February that would ban snares, which then environment minister Gillian Martin said cause “unacceptable levels of suffering” for animals they catch.

BASC Scotland director Peter Clark said: “Throughout the entire process of this Bill, BASC has been at the forefront of leading the necessary changes to ensure sustainable grouse moor management can continue.

“This letter makes reasonable and well-evidenced requests to the minister ahead of the final debate, to ensure the Bill does not hinder that management.

“From the ban on snares to the inclusion of more powers for the SSPCA, we see a Bill that is still unworkable and disproportionate for our sector.

“This letter sends a clear message to the minister – this Bill cannot pass in its current state.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.