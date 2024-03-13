Health board faces unprecedented financial challenge, chief executive warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Health board faces unprecedented financial challenge, chief executive warns

By Press Association
The boss of NHS Grampian has painted a difficult picture with regards to the financial health of the body (PA)
The boss of NHS Grampian has painted a difficult picture with regards to the financial health of the body (PA)

The chief executive of a Scottish health board has warned it faces its toughest financial challenge to date.

Dr Adam Coldwells, interim boss of NHS Grampian, has forecast it will need to achieve savings of more than £77 million in the coming financial year.

The comments were made as part of his chief executive report set to be put before the board on Thursday.

He said the medium-term financial plan will be set out in April but he warned the health board is likely to continue to experience an “extremely challenging financial landscape”.

His report said: “Whilst we are at an advanced stage in our financial planning for 2024/25, our forecasts anticipate a more challenging year for all health boards than we ever previously experienced.

“Indications are that NHS Grampian will be required to identify and achieve savings in excess of £77 million.

“The scale of this challenge is unprecedented and cannot be underestimated.”

The report states the scale of financial reduction will be achieved through a mix of “close day-to-day spending, significant focus on organisation-wide areas of high expenditure, and transformation driven by clinical services”.

In the short-term, staff are encouraged to “play their part” by using resources efficiently.

The report is also expected to outline the “disappointment” of NHS Grampian at the Scottish Government’s decision to pause capital projects including work on the region’s national treatment centre.

Dr Coldwells said any capital funds received from the Government for 2024/25 will now be spent maintaining the existing estate and essential equipment replacement programmes.

Plans to refurbish the mental health ward at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin will also be reviewed.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.