What is the Government’s new definition of extremism?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

What is the Government’s new definition of extremism?

By Press Association
Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove speaking during the Scottish Conservative party conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen. Picture date: Saturday March 2, 2024.
Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove speaking during the Scottish Conservative party conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen. Picture date: Saturday March 2, 2024.

The Government has unveiled its new definition of extremism, but what is it, and how is it different from the old one?

The definition has been updated to respond to an increased extremist threat since the October 7 attacks in Israel, the Government said.

It aims to ensure that the Government does not “legitimise” extremist groups by “inadvertently” providing a platform to them.

However, the new definition has proven controversial, with criticism coming from both figures in Labour and the Conservative party.

What is the new definition?

The definition describes extremism as “the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance” that aims to “negate or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others” or “undermine, overturn or replace the UK’s system of liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights”.

Palace of Westminster
Protections of ‘liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights’ are enshrined in the new wording (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It also includes those who “intentionally create a permissive environment for others to achieve” either of those aims.

When will it come into effect?

The new definition comes into force on Thursday.

What was the old definition?

The 2011 definition described extremism as “vocal or active opposition to fundamental British values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and mutual respect and tolerance of different faiths and belief” as well as “calls for the death of members of our armed forces”.

Why has it been updated?

The Government said that the new definition is “narrower and more precise” than the 2011 definition, which “did not provide the detail we now need to assess and identify extremism”.

Instead, the new definition helps to “clearly articulate” how extremism is “evidenced” through the public behaviour of extremists.

What will happen to groups who meet the new definition?

Groups covered by the definition will be denied access to Government funding and prevented from meeting ministers and officials or gaining a platform that could legitimise them through association with the Government.

Which groups will be covered by it?

The Government is expected to publish a list of organisations covered by it in the coming weeks.

What are the criticisms of the new definition?

Conservative peer Baroness Warsi has warned that the new definition takes a “divide-and-rule approach” that is intended to “breed division and encourage mistrust”.

While the Archbishops of Canterbury and York issued a warning that the definition could “vilify the wrong people and risk yet more division” instead of “providing clarity or striking a conciliatory tone”.

Baroness Warsi (Chris Radburn/PA)
Baroness Warsi warned of a divide-and-rule approach (Chris Radburn/PA)

In a joint statement, the Most Reverend Justin Welby and the Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell said the “growing division between different communities in this country” is a threat to the country’s “rich diversity”.

However, Labour has said that the new definition was “not enough” and that a full counter-extremism strategy and hate crime action plan is needed.

The party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the Government’s counter-extremism strategy is out of date and they have repeatedly failed to define Islamophobia.