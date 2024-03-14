No self-driving cars until 2030 if legislation delayed, automotive body warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No self-driving cars until 2030 if legislation delayed, automotive body warns

By Press Association
The deployment of self-driving cars on UK roads will be delayed by around four years unless legislation is passed in Parliament, an automotive body has warned (Philip Toscano/PA)
The deployment of self-driving cars on UK roads will be delayed by around four years unless legislation is passed before the next general election, an automotive body has warned.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said the UK can “ill afford” a hold-up in the technology being rolled out.

The Automated Vehicles Bill to create a set of laws for using autonomous vehicles was introduced into Parliament in November and will undergo further scrutiny at committee stage from March 19.

Speaking at an SMMT conference in Westminster on Thursday, Mr Hawes said: “Even if the current timetable is met, following the Bill’s second reading in the House of Commons in early March, we are unlikely to see self-driving vehicles on British roads until at least 2026.

“But should the legislation be delayed until after the general election, that date is likely to be nearer to 2030, putting the UK at a significant disadvantage.

“Rival markets in the EU and US already have regulatory frameworks in place and have captured the lead, deploying the tech on public roads now – thus making the need for our own legislation even more urgent.”

The latest date for the next general election is January 28 next year, but there is speculation it could happen as early as May.

In a speech at the SMMT event, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said self-driving cars will “usher in a transport revolution”, bringing “safer, more convenient and more accessible travel to more people”.

He went on: “That revolution needs innovative technology which British companies are now designing.

“That, I think, is the big opportunity of the prize for everyone here.

“A real opportunity to make Britain a place where this technology is designed, exported and sold around the world.

“It needs robust legal frameworks, which British lawyers are now writing, and world-leading safety regulation, which just last week, British MPs across the road were debating.

“Once again, this great industry is adapting and innovating for the future, and British leadership is at the wheel.”

He said the “greatest impact” of self-driving cars will be on road safety as “they’re not going to drink and drive, they don’t speed, they don’t get frustrated, they don’t get tired and they don’t ignore the rules of the road”.

He added: “Anyone who’s sceptical about this technology or concerned about it, we should try and find the opportunity for as many people as possible to see in practice.

“I think actually that will go a long way to persuading people who are sceptical.”