Barlinnie at risk of failure and HMP Greenock should be bulldozed, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Barlinnie at risk of failure and HMP Greenock should be bulldozed, MSPs told

By Press Association
The chief inspector of prisons appeared before the Public Audit Committee on Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)
The chief inspector of prisons appeared before the Public Audit Committee on Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scotland’s biggest prison is at risk of “catastrophic failure” while another should be “bulldozed”, the Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland has said.

Concerns have long been expressed about the state of HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow, with the Victorian-era jail due to be replaced – although the start of construction on a new facility has been pushed back from November 2023 to November 2026, with no firm costings.

Last year, the prison’s governor Michael Stoney made a similar warning.

Appearing before the Public Audit Committee at Holyrood on Thursday, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben called for action from the Scottish Government on the country’s ailing prison estate.

She said: “We have an ageing population, the demographic is very different to where it was 20 years ago.

“We need to accept that is the case and build an estate or manage an estate that is fit for purpose, or reduce our population by looking at community alternatives.

“Barlinnie is overcrowded, I think Barlinnie is at risk of catastrophic failure, you’ve got Greenock which, frankly, should be bulldozed.”

The reality of overcrowding, she added, means prisoners’ access to rehabilitative activities and to positive relationships with staff is reduced and the “risk to society and further victims is increased”.

She said: “For me, I think it is something that this Parliament needs to address and address fast.”

But despite the ailing infrastructure at HMP Greenock, she said it is “one of the best prisons I’ve inspected”.

She added: “Their staff-prisoner relationships are superb, the community relationships are superb, health is good.

“There are many, many aspects of Greenock prison that I think are really wonderful.

“I would love to see another Greenock that is fit for purpose, because Greenock isn’t – it costs a fortune to maintain, it has water ingress, it has real issues.”

HMP Greenock
HMP Greenock was hailed by the chief inspector for prisoner-staff relationships (PA)

The prison estate, the chief inspector said, must be re-thought.

Among her suggestions is the potential creation of a secure care home for older prisoners, removing them from the general prison population and allowing them to receive the requisite care.

Ms Sinclair-Gieben was also vociferous in her praise of prison staff and the prison service, with those who work in Barlinnie in particular able to avoid potential mass unrest due to the conditions in the prison.

“We haven’t had anything like the levels of insurrection that could have been predictable and I think that is down to staff-prisoner relationships,” she said.

She also praised the women’s estate, saying the prison service and the country as a whole should be “so proud of what it has done there”.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said: “The chief inspector’s astonishing comments are a damning indictment of how the SNP have let Scotland’s rat-ridden, Victorian-era prison estate go to rack and ruin.

“Many of Scotland’s jails are simply not fit for the 21st century and the Barlinnie replacement in Glasgow is way behind schedule and drastically over-budget, exacerbating the overcrowding problem and putting staff at risk.

“We are on the precipice of our prisons reaching maximum capacity, which means ministers will either have to mass-release inmates or direct judges not to send people to prison at all.

“Neither will offer any comfort to the public or victims of crime.”

The Scottish Government and the Scottish Prison Service have been contacted for comment.