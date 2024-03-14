Family and friends of Charlie Bird gather for memorial service in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family and friends of Charlie Bird gather for memorial service in Dublin

By Press Association
The coffin of Charlie Bird (Brian Lawless/PA)
The coffin of Charlie Bird (Brian Lawless/PA)

Family, friends and ex-colleagues of Charlie Bird have gathered in Dublin for a memorial service for the former journalist and campaigner.

Members of the public also attended the service for the renowned broadcaster who died this week aged 74 after a high-profile battle with motor neurone disease.

The veteran news reporter, who covered many of the biggest stories in Ireland and abroad over a long and varied career, had been vocal about his terminal diagnosis and continued to champion charitable and social justice causes despite his deteriorating condition.

The order of service
The order of service (Brian Lawless/PA)

Members of the broadcaster’s family, including his beloved dog Tiger, walked behind Bird’s coffin as it was carried into the building ahead of the memorial event.

His friend and former RTE colleague Joe O’Brien will lead the service and give a reflection on Bird’s life.

His widow Claire and daughters Orla and Neasa are also expected to share their memories.

The journalist’s five grandchildren will present mementoes reflecting his life at the start of the event. They will also read prayers during the service.

Former RTE radio presenter Sean O’Rourke will offer a reflection, as will Stardust fire campaigner Antoinette Keegan.

Charlie Bird death
RTE presenter Miriam O’Callaghan was among the mourners (Brian Lawless/PA).

Bird was a long-time supporter of the families of those who died in the fire at the Stardust nightclub in Dublin in 1981, having covered the story as a reporter at the time. Ms Keegan survived the blaze but her two sisters died.

LGBT+ rights activist Karl Hayden is to read a letter during the service.

The Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy, will also address the event.

RTE news presenter Bryan Dobson and current affairs presenter Miriam O’Callaghan were among those who arrived at the Mansion House for the service.

The director-general of Ireland’s public service broadcaster, Kevin Bakhurst, also attended.