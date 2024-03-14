First Minister urges SNP MSP to ‘listen to women’ on abortion buffer zones

Scotland’s First Minister has told one of his own MSPs to “listen to women” on plans to bring in abortion buffer zones.

Shettleston MSP John Mason has been outspoken in his opposition to the proposals, which would ban protests and vigils from being outside of abortion clinics in Scotland.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, the MSP questioned if legislation was necessary.

“Would the First Minister not accept that no one is being harassed at these vigils or protests, no one is being intimidated, it is largely a small group of elderly, religious people standing at these facilities,” he said.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said he himself was religious (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“And does he not think that we are slightly overreacting with legislation on this?”

Responding, the First Minister said he did not agree with Mr Mason’s statement.

“I think what’s so important on this matter, particularly I have to say for men, is to listen to the voices of women,” he said.

“And women tell us, and have given very powerful evidence and testimony, that whatever John Mason’s view may be, they feel that harm is being done.

“They do feel harassed, they do feel intimidation.

“Now, even if John Mason was to, for whatever reason, discard that evidence – and I would encourage him not to – he should also listen to the clinicians at the services.”

Those working at facilities where abortion is offered, the First Minister said, have spoken about the impact of the gatherings on staff.

Mr Yousaf, who is currently fasting for Ramadan, said: “John Mason knows that I’m a religious person myself, I pray.

“You can pray anywhere in the world, wherever you want – why you have to go to an abortion service, where women then feel harassed and intimidated, I have to say I do not understand.”

The Bill, put forward by Green MSP Gillian Mackay, is one that should be supported by the “whole Parliament”, the First Minister said.

In another question to the First Minister on Thursday, the Green MSP said the buffer zone Bill – currently being considered by Holyrood’s Health Committee – should be the “first stop” on abortion, and lead to the procedure being allowed in Scotland up to the legal limit, ensuring access to IVF for all and removing abortion from criminal law altogether.

The First Minister pledged that his Government would undertake a review of abortion law after the Bill was passed.