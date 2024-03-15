Welsh Labour leadership election – what happens next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Welsh Labour leadership election – what happens next?

By Press Association
The new first minister will take their first Questions at the Welsh Parliament in April (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The new first minister will take their first Questions at the Welsh Parliament in April (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The successor to Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford will be announced on Saturday.

Jeremy Miles, the current education and Welsh language minister, and Vaughan Gething, the economy minister, have been vying to win the leadership of the Welsh Labour party, and the country.

On Saturday morning, the winner of that contest will be announced in Cardiff.

Here is what is expected to happen next:

:: March 19
Current First Minister Mark Drakeford will take his final Questions at the First Minister session at the Welsh Parliament, or Senedd.

He is then expected to formally tender his resignation to the King.

:: March 20
The Welsh Government will inform the Welsh Parliament’s presiding officer, or Llywydd, Elin Jones, when the Palace has accepted Mr Drakeford’s resignation.

Ms Jones will lay a written statement formally notifying the Senedd that this has been received – marking the point at which Mr Drakeford has formally resigned.

Nominations for the next First Minister then take place during Plenary that afternoon.

If only one person is nominated, that person will be declared as the nominee. However, if more than one nomination is made then every member except for Ms Jones and deputy presiding officer David Rees will vote for their preferred candidate by roll call.

Ms Jones will recommend the Senedd’s nominee to the King.

:: March 25

During Easter recess, the current ministers remain in post until further notice.

The Welsh Government is expected to issue a written statement concerning ministerial appointments in the first week of recess.

:: April 15

The first week of the summer term sees the new First Minister take their inaugural Questions to the First Minister session.