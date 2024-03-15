Proposals to crack down on puppy smuggling clear first Commons hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proposals to crack down on puppy smuggling clear first Commons hurdle

By Press Association
Proposals to crack down on the ‘unscrupulous’ commercial trade of puppy, kitten and ferret smuggling have cleared their first hurdle in the Commons (Alamy/PA)
Proposals to crack down on the “unscrupulous” commercial trade of puppy, kitten and ferret smuggling have cleared their first hurdle in the Commons.

Conservative MP Selaine Saxby said the Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill will ensure that pets are not sold or traded as objects.

The Private Member’s Bill, which has the backing of Government, proposes to ban dogs and cats under six months from being brought into the UK.

It also prohibits the importation of heavily pregnant animals and those with mutilations, such as cropped ears or a docked tail.

Ministers also heard during the debate that Disney Pixar films such as Up and celebrity culture are normalising ear cropping in dogs, from Conservative MP Neil Hudson.

Opening the Bill’s second reading debate, Ms Saxby said: “As a dog owner myself, it is horrific to hear stories of puppies and kittens being smuggled across the border and the poor conditions they have to endure.

“Pets are more than just property, they are family, and the Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill will ensure that pets are not sold or traded as objects.”

The North Devon MP added: “This Bill will deliver a manifesto commitment to crack down on puppy, kitten and ferret smuggling by closing loopholes exploited by unscrupulous commercial trading.”

Conservative former environment secretary Therese Coffey gave her backing to the Bill, but urged the Government to ensure its measures are rolled out swiftly.

Industrial strike
Conservative MP Selaine Saxby said it was ‘horrific’ to hear stories of puppies and kittens being smuggled across the border (UK Parliament/PA)

She raised concerns that new rules on limiting the number of pets a person can travel with would not come into force as soon as the Bill passes into law.

“I appreciate there might be transition but at the moment it says six months,” the Suffolk Coastal MP said.

Elsewhere, Mr Hudson, a vet and the Tory MP for Penrith and The Border, said the portrayal of ear-cropped dogs in children’s films is wrong.

He said: “We’ve got to have a look at popular culture as well, if you look at the popular animated films – one of my favourite films that I watch with my children was the Disney Pixar film Up, which we all absolutely love.

“But if you look really closely at the dogs in that film, many of them are cropped. And so if people are going to the cinema with their kids, and seeing this on the big screen, that looks normal and that is wrong.

“Equally so, in the last couple of years there was another hugely successful animated film, The Super Pets film, again the lead character was an ear-cropped dog.

“Now a lot of people then, in our country, they love their animals but they don’t realise that ear cropping is not normal and so they want to have those dogs, and unfortunately there is a popular culture, a celebrity culture, as well.

“So we need to educate people that these dogs have been horrifically mutilated. So this law, when it comes in, will really close that loophole down.”

Ms Saxby told MPs that despite not receiving “strong representations” from the ferret community, they are included in the Bill because ferrets are in the same category as dogs and cats when it comes to the risk of rabies.

Labour MP for Chester Samantha Dixon joked that the Commons had not discussed ferrets enough in the current Parliament as she spoke in support of the Bill.

She told MPs: “I thought I would take the opportunity as it hasn’t been taken many times during this session of Parliament to actually talk about ferrets a little more, because obviously with the exception of the Member for Banbury (Victoria Prentis) I don’t think we have talked about ferrets in this place at all, maybe talking more likely about reverse ferrets than actual ferrets.”

During the debate it was revealed that Attorney General Ms Prentis previously had a pet ferret called Roulette.

Environment minister Mark Spencer confirmed the Government would be backing the Bill, telling the Commons: “I would like to thank (Ms Saxby) again for taking forward this important Bill, and look forward to seeing it progress through the remaining stages in the House and in the other place (House of Lords).”

MPs will continue scrutiny of the Bill at a later date.