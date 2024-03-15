Councils to maintain register of home educated children under proposed law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councils to maintain register of home educated children under proposed law

By Press Association
Local authorities will be legally obligated to maintain a register of children who are home educated under a proposed law supported by MPs (Danny Lawson/PA)
Local authorities will be obligated to maintain a register of children who are home educated under a proposed law supported by MPs.

Conservative MP Flick Drummond’s Children Not in School Bill received an unopposed second reading in the Commons on Friday.

Politicians, council leaders and headteachers’ unions have been calling for a national register, but many home educators oppose this as they fear it could lead to greater interference.

Estimates by the Department for Education (DfE) suggest 92,000 children were in elective home education (EHE) at the census date in autumn last year, compared with 80,900 children in autumn 2022.

Conservative MP Flick Drummond’s Children Not in School Bill received an unopposed second reading in the Commons on Friday (David Woolfall/PA)

Ms Drummond, MP for Meon Valley, previously said: “With no comprehensive data collected, we do not know what proportion of children receive a suitable education and England is an international outlier in this respect.”

She added: “A register would not seek to disrupt a parental right to choose where and when they educate their child, quite the contrary, as a register can be used to offer resources to families who are often home educated at great personal cost should they want such support.”

The Government-backed Bill will undergo further scrutiny at committee stage after it was waved through second reading without debate.

In January, Labour said it would introduce a national register of children who are not in school if the party wins power at the next general election.