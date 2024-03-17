Irish Wolfhound mascot Seamus leads Irish Guards in St Patrick’s Day parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish Wolfhound mascot Seamus leads Irish Guards in St Patrick’s Day parade

By Press Association
Irish Guardsmen marched on to the Parade Square at Mons Barracks, Aldershot, led by their canine mascot (Yui Mok/PA)
Irish Guardsmen marched on to the Parade Square at Mons Barracks, Aldershot, led by their canine mascot (Yui Mok/PA)

The Irish Guards have marched at Mons Barracks in a St Patrick’s Day parade led by their mascot – a three-year-old Irish Wolfhound named Seamus.

On Sunday, 250 Irish Guardsmen gathered at the barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, as crowds congregated for parades in Dublin, London and Birmingham to celebrate the holiday.

Irish Wolfhound jumping up on handler
Mascot Seamus stood nose-to-nose with his handler, Drummer Ashley Dean (Yui Mok/PA)

It was the first time in nearly a year that a full contingent of Irish Guardsmen came together for a parade, with the last occasion being the coronation of the King in May 2023, according to the British Army.

Commanding Officer James Aldridge said: “St Patrick’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen the friendships that are so fundamental to our regimental ethos and identity.

Seamus
Mascot Seamus is rewarded for his efforts leading the parade with a treat (Yui Mok/PA)

“With our busy and diverse operational schedules, it is the most prominent occasion for the regimental family to come together, and we are really looking forward to welcoming Micks of all ranks, from across the Army, past and present, and their families.

“We will raise a glass to those unable to attend this year.”

St Patrick’s Day Parade Birmingham
Crowds at the St Patrick’s Day parade in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

In London, more than 50,000 people were expected to join the annual procession of Irish marching bands, dance troupes and pageantry through the capital.

The parade started in Hyde Park Corner at noon, with a route through Piccadilly, St James’s Street, Pall Mall, Cockspur Street and Whitehall, ending with live performances at Trafalgar Square.