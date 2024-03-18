Unions concerned at proposals for Channel 4 regional production budget

Unions have raised concerns about Ofcom proposals which could allow Channel 4 to allocate 91% of its production budget to projects in England.

The broadcasting regulator is consulting on the licence renewal for Channel 4 as the current licence ends on December 31 this year.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), representing a number of unions which work in broadcasting, says the “made outside England” quota should be increased to at least 16%, with a specific Scottish quota of 8%.

Union leaders say Scottish production companies could lose out under the proposals and a joint letter has been sent to Channel 4 and Ofcom.

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “It would be utterly incompatible for Channel 4 – a public service broadcaster – to have its production funding allocated in this way that completely neglects the other regions of the UK.

“Public broadcasting should benefit the public as a whole, not just a certain section of the UK.

“Freelancers, creatives and artists rely on a thriving Scottish production scene to put food on the table and pay the bills.”

She continued: “These proposals from Channel 4, which seem to have been accepted by Ofcom, make it harder for workers in Scotland’s creative industries to benefit and get their fair share.

“We would urge a complete rethink from both Ofcom and Channel 4. Public service broadcasters such as Channel 4 should serve us all.”

Ofcom and Channel 4 have been approached for comment.