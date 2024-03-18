DUP Stormont attempt to block new EU law a stunt, SDLP claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DUP Stormont attempt to block new EU law a stunt, SDLP claims

By Press Association
MLAs at the Northern Ireland Assembly will have their first opportunity to vote on whether a new EU law should apply in Northern Ireland on Tuesday (Liam McBurney/PA)
A DUP attempt to veto a new EU law applying in Northern Ireland by using one of the democratic consent processes in the Windsor Framework is a “stunt”, the SDLP has claimed.

The unionist party is to use an applicability motion at Stormont on Tuesday to allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to vote on the protection of geographical indications for craft and industrial products.

Under the rules of the Windsor Framework, a deal agreed by the UK Government to allay unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements, some EU laws still apply in Northern Ireland.

The framework contains mechanisms by which the Stormont Assembly can object to or consent to new or amended regulations.

One of these is the applicability motion.

The DUP is to bring the motion on Tuesday, proposing that the new law, which means legally defining and protecting certain products which are tied to a geographical area, should be applied to Northern Ireland.

Stormont Assembly
DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson said the vote would be a ‘watershed moment’ for the Assembly (Niall Carson/PA)

However, its MLAs will vote against the motion they have introduced, with party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson stating it would “substantially expand EU intellectual property law in Northern Ireland”.

Sir Jeffrey said the vote is a “watershed moment” for the Assembly.

He said: “Although the required procedure necessitates that such a motion is brought to the Assembly in the affirmative, there is no doubt about our motivation.

“It is only a means to an end. We will vote decisively against the motion and against the imposition of this EU regulation.”

He added: “A decision by the Assembly to withhold consent for this new EU rule will practically demonstrate that we have removed the democratic deficit within our devolved context.”

The DUP leader said the UK Government can only adopt the new EU regulation in Northern Ireland with the consent of both unionists and nationalists voting in the Assembly.

Opposition day
Stormont Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole said the DUP motion was a ‘stunt’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

But SDLP Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole accused the DUP of being in a rush to “prove their anti-EU machismo”.

He added: “The DUP’s stunt in blocking Northern Ireland participation in new protections for craft manufacturing could have real world consequences for our amazing craft producers.

“Should the DUP succeed in blocking the applicability motion tomorrow, the SDLP opposition will make representations to the (Westminster) Joint Committee that the new law should apply to Northern Ireland and no credible concerns about east-west disruptions have been articulated set against the very real potential harm to local craft producers.”

If the applicability motion does not pass the Assembly with cross-community consent, the UK Government would be expected to veto the new EU law unless a minister considers it does not create a new regulatory border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, or if exceptional circumstances apply.