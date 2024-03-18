MoD’s old military weapons should be given to Army cadets, Tory MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MoD’s old military weapons should be given to Army cadets, Tory MP says

By Press Association
Military equipment no longer used by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) should be given to the Army Cadets Force, a Conservative MP told the Commons (Richard Stonehouse/PA)
Military equipment no longer used by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) should be given to the Army Cadet Force, a Conservative MP told the Commons.

Former military officer James Sunderland said old uniforms and weapons which would otherwise be disposed of would be useful to cadet units.

During a debate on the cadet expansion programme, Mr Sunderland said better training facilities should be provided for cadets.

The  Bracknell MP said: “It goes without saying that higher operating costs should be mitigated too, that more transport should be available, that more opportunities are provided to train alongside our regular forces and that better event training and more updated equipment can be delivered.

James Sunderland
“Whilst it is a considerable outlay for the MoD to provide uniforms, weapons and other personal kit, it should be possible for other serviceable ex-military equipment, that would otherwise be disposed of, to be provided to cadet units.”

Mr Sunderland also said volunteers should be paid for their time. He said: “It would be massively positive for all of our adult volunteers to be given a financial incentive for their time.

“Not only would this be recruitment and retention positive, it would send a clear signal that the MoD is taking the broader benefits more seriously. Our volunteers are the lifeblood of the Cadet movement.”

The cadets is a voluntary youth organisation sponsored and supported by the Army but not part of it.

Cadet parade
Defence minister Dr Andrew Murrison praised the cadets, telling the Commons: “It is a wonderful thing for our communities to have cadets. I have seen them in my own constituency and they are an important part of the local fabric, supporting occasions from Remembrance Sunday to armed forces day and beyond, and we are very lucky to have them indeed.”

However, Dr Murrison suggested his own experience in the cadets was not “quite as happy” as the stories told by Mr Sunderland of his own time.

The minister said: “I remember joining the Air Cadets briefly. I was told I was going to fly aircraft.

“After about two months it dawned on me that wasn’t going to happen, and it was going to be marching up and down for as long as I could put up with it, which wasn’t very long.

“So I have to say I departed company from cadets much sooner than he did, but there it is.”