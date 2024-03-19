‘Scary’ level of misinformation in anti-abortion leaflets, MSP says

There is a “scary” level of medical misinformation in anti-abortion leaflets, the MSP seeking to outlaw protests outside abortion clinics has said.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay’s Member’s Bill would create a 200-metre buffer zone outside 30 hospitals and clinics in Scotland.

The legislation has already been backed by the Scottish Government, with the Bill also having cross-party support at Holyrood.

Holyrood’s Health Committee took evidence from Ms Mackay and Public Health Minister Jenni Minto about the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill on Tuesday.

The legislation would create buffer zones around hospitals (Jane Barlow/PA)

However some MSPs on the committee expressed concerns it is not clear how silent prayers or silent vigils outside hospitals would be handled by the legislation.

During her evidence session, Ms Mackay discussed misleading medical information contained on anti-abortion leaflets.

She said: “I think the level of misinformation in some of these leaflets is quite scary.”

On the issue of silent prayer, she said police currently engage in dialogue with protesters and this would likely continue.

Police Scotland representatives had previously told the committee that they would not ask people who are standing silently what they were praying about.

Ms Mackay also told the committee: “I accept that many of the people who participate in anti-abortion activity outside hospitals do not believe their actions make it harder for women to access healthcare – that, in fact, they believe they help women.

“Without being too blunt, those beliefs do not change the reality that some women find their activities distressing and alarming.”

The Public Health Minister said the legislation “goes no further than necessary” and does not seek to restrict other types of protest outside hospitals.

On Tuesday we’ll complete gathering evidence on the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill. We’ll hear from @jenni_minto, Minister for Public Health and Women's Health and then from @GillianMacMSP, Member in charge of the Bill. Watch live from 9am: https://t.co/Xcf8knrTUH pic.twitter.com/P7kcSYiP8j — Health, Social Care and Sport Committee (@SP_HSCS) March 18, 2024

Committee member Ruth Maguire asked: “Is it possible in law to protect citizens from silent judgment?”

The minister said: “What we’re protecting individuals in society from is the intent of causing alarm, distress and impeding access.”

She added: “Silent prayer is a form of vigil, protest that is impacting on women attending abortion clinics.”

MSP Ivan McKee said he was “struggling to see” how silent prayers could be criminalised if there is no context to show they are connected to abortions.

The minister said she would write to the committee with further details.