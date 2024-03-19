‘Scary’ level of misinformation in anti-abortion leaflets, MSP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Scary’ level of misinformation in anti-abortion leaflets, MSP says

By Press Association
Gillian Mackay spoke to MSPs (Katharine Hay/PA)
There is a “scary” level of medical misinformation in anti-abortion leaflets, the MSP seeking to outlaw protests outside abortion clinics has said.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay’s Member’s Bill would create a 200-metre buffer zone outside 30 hospitals and clinics in Scotland.

The legislation has already been backed by the Scottish Government, with the Bill also having cross-party support at Holyrood.

Holyrood’s Health Committee took evidence from Ms Mackay and Public Health Minister Jenni Minto about the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill on Tuesday.

40 Days For Life protest
The legislation would create buffer zones around hospitals (Jane Barlow/PA)

However some MSPs on the committee expressed concerns it is not clear how silent prayers or silent vigils outside hospitals would be handled by the legislation.

During her evidence session, Ms Mackay discussed misleading medical information contained on anti-abortion leaflets.

She said: “I think the level of misinformation in some of these leaflets is quite scary.”

On the issue of silent prayer, she said police currently engage in dialogue with protesters and this would likely continue.

Police Scotland representatives had previously told the committee that they would not ask people who are standing silently what they were praying about.

Ms Mackay also told the committee: “I accept that many of the people who participate in anti-abortion activity outside hospitals do not believe their actions make it harder for women to access healthcare – that, in fact, they believe they help women.

“Without being too blunt, those beliefs do not change the reality that some women find their activities distressing and alarming.”

The Public Health Minister said the legislation “goes no further than necessary” and does not seek to restrict other types of protest outside hospitals.

Committee member Ruth Maguire asked: “Is it possible in law to protect citizens from silent judgment?”

The minister said: “What we’re protecting individuals in society from is the intent of causing alarm, distress and impeding access.”

She added: “Silent prayer is a form of vigil, protest that is impacting on women attending abortion clinics.”

MSP Ivan McKee said he was “struggling to see” how silent prayers could be criminalised if there is no context to show they are connected to abortions.

The minister said she would write to the committee with further details.