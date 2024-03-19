First vote in NI Assembly on introducing EU law a ‘significant moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First vote in NI Assembly on introducing EU law a ‘significant moment’

By Press Association
The first vote on extending a new EU law to Northern Ireland was taking place at the Stormont Assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)
A first vote in the Stormont Assembly on the extension of a new EU law to Northern Ireland is a “significant moment”, MLAs have been told.

The DUP’s Jonathan Buckley said his party would be voting against a law which he insisted would create a “new regulatory border within the United Kingdom”.

However, Sinn Fein described the debate brought by the unionist party as a “sham fight” and said the Assembly should be concentrating on bringing new investors to Northern Ireland.

DUP MLA for Upper Bann Jonathan Buckley said the vote was a significant moment for the NI Assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP has brought an applicability motion to the Assembly to vote on the protection of geographical indications for craft and industrial products.

Under the rules of the Windsor Framework, a deal agreed to allay unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements, some EU laws still apply in Northern Ireland.

The framework contains mechanisms by which the Stormont Assembly can consent to new or amended regulations.

One of these is the applicability motion. Under this arrangement, the UK will not agree to new EU laws being applied in Northern Ireland unless the Assembly passes the motion, with cross-community consent.

The motion being debated on Tuesday proposes that a regulation legally defining and protecting certain products which are tied to a geographical area should be applied to Northern Ireland.

The DUP has introduced the motion with the stated intention of voting against it.

If the Assembly does not give the motion cross-community support, it falls on the UK Government to decide whether the new law should be introduced in Northern Ireland.

Introducing the motion, Mr Buckley said: “This is the first time the Northern Ireland Assembly will vote on whether a new EU law should apply in Northern Ireland.

“That in itself is a significant moment.”

Explaining that his party would be voting against its own motion, Mr Buckley added: “It is clear to the Democratic Unionist Party that this new EU law would create a new regulatory border within the United Kingdom.”

He added: “We are not willing to contemplate a situation in which political forces, whether it be in Dublin or Brussels, can use the silence of the Assembly on this, or indeed any other piece of EU law, to exert pressure on the government in Westminster to abandon the principle of cross-community consensus.”

Philip McGuigan described the debate as a ‘sham fight’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

Responding on behalf of Sinn Fein, Philip McGuigan pointed out that last week a number of Stormont ministers were in the US promoting Northern Ireland.

He added: “What we should be doing today is building on the success of that trip, talking up our potential and giving our young people hope.

“Instead, we have this motion. In effect a sham fight which only serves the purpose of undermining the good work of last week and which could sow confusion to potential investors to the north.

“Dual market access is the key selling point to attract potential investment to the north.”

Sorcha Eastwood said the Assembly was debating internal DUP wranglings (Liam McBurney/PA)

Alliance Party MLA Sorcha Eastwood said the Assembly was debating “internal DUP wranglings”.

She added: “This is going to be a compressed mandate. We already have short enough time as it is, I don’t want to be spending the next two and half to three years relitigating Brexit.”

But Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said his party’s MLA would be voting against the motion because the new EU law had not been given proper scrutiny.

He added: “What are the long-term implications of this EU regulation? We don’t know because there’s been no scrutiny.”

The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole said the proposed new regulations were a good thing for craft producers, giving them a “potential advantage”.