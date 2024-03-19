Air quality around planned new schools in England ‘alarmingly poor’, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Air quality around planned new schools in England ‘alarmingly poor’, study finds

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

The air quality around planned new schools in England is “alarmingly poor”, a study has found.

Nearly nine in 10 new school sites exceeded World Health Organisation (WHO) targets on major air pollutants, according to researchers.

The analysis, in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood, suggests children are more susceptible to the “harmful effects” of air pollution.

The study, led by researchers at Evelina London Children’s Hospital and King’s College London (KCL), has called for air quality assessment to be mandatory at the proposal and planning stage of any new school building, and for national guidance and legislation to be updated.

The WHO Global Air Quality Guidelines (AQG) set out numerical targets for annual exposure to major pollutants, including small particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Researchers identified 187 new schools to be built between 2017 and 2025 in England and locations for 147 of these schools were acquired.

They assessed the air quality at the 147 sites against the WHO air quality targets for PM2.5, PM10 and NO2, as well as against pollution levels across the UK.

The analysis found that 86% (126 out of 147) of the sites for new schools exceeded all three of the WHO targets studied, and every school location exceeded at least one.

Average readings of PM2.5 across all school sites were more than double those recommended by the WHO, the study found.

Pollutant levels were particularly high at sites in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, while those in other large cities, including Liverpool, Bristol, and Newcastle, were relatively low.

Pollutant levels were lowest at sites in the counties of Devon and Cornwall, according to the analysis

The researchers acknowledged that they used annual averages to estimate air pollution levels at new school sites, and that more granular data, incorporating different times of day and seasonality, would provide a more detailed picture.

But they concluded that the air quality around new schools approved and proposed to open in England is “alarmingly poor”.

The study’s authors warned: “The public health implications of avoidable childhood exposure to poor air quality could have significant effects on both the quality adjusted life years of the population and financial health expenditure in the United Kingdom.

“Children deserve protection from avoidable harm while at school.”

Researchers have called on the Department for Education (DfE) to update the guidance on new school proposals to ensure an air quality assessment is mandatory at the proposal stage.

Planning regulations should be updated to ensure that air quality is included in the public consultation stage and that building and site designs “minimise the impact of air pollution on children”, they added.

They said: “Unless current recommendations are replaced with mandatory standards, it is unlikely that those proposing or designing new schools will make these assessments unless there is an individual already involved in the process who is both well-informed and passionate about reducing the impact of pollution.”