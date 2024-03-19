Scaled back proposal suggests MPs be banned from Parliament if charged by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scaled back proposal suggests MPs be banned from Parliament if charged by police

By Press Association
The House of Commons Commission is proposing MPs be banned from Parliament if charged with a violent or sexual offence (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The House of Commons Commission is proposing MPs be banned from Parliament if charged with a violent or sexual offence (Anthony Devlin/PA)

MPs would be barred from attending Parliament if charged with a violent or sexual offence, rather than after an arrest, under watered-down proposals.

The House of Commons Commission has been working on establishing a formal arrangement for banning MPs from the parliamentary estate.

In December, the commission proposed that if an MP was arrested on suspicion of committing a violent or sexual offence, then a risk assessment would take place on whether they should no longer be allowed to attend the Palaces of Westminster.

But Commons authorities have confirmed that the threshold for a ban has been changed to the “point of charge rather than arrest”.

MPs will be given the opportunity to debate the plan.

A Commons spokesman said: “In December 2023 the House of Commons Commission published proposals for a risk-based exclusion policy for members who have been accused of violent or sexual offences.

“These proposals have been discussed further with members and other stakeholders.

“In their meeting this month the commission agreed to support a new motion being brought forward by the Government on risk-based exclusion at the point of charge rather than arrest.

“It will be for the House of Commons to decide whether to accept these proposals.”

The 11-member Commons commission is made up of lay people and senior MPs, including Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and her opposite Labour number Lucy Powell.

It has proposed establishing a formal system for what has become known as a risk-based exclusion process, which would define the threshold at which MPs face being banned from the parliamentary estate.

Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has urged the Prime Minister to push ahead with a debate on creating a safer environment in Westminster (Ian West/PA)

MPs are currently only prevented from attending Westminster by voluntary arrangements with their own party whips under such circumstances.

The proposals were debated in June 2023 and were updated in December, with Ms Mordaunt provisionally scheduling a debate on March 4.

But she made no mention of the debate in her weekly business statement ahead of that date and later said some MPs had raised “serious questions” about the motion tabled.

Earlier this month, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to urge Rishi Sunak to bring forward a vote to approve measures to exclude MPs arrested for serious sexual or violent offences.

Speaking after the publication of part one of the Angiolini Inquiry, which found chances to stop Sarah Everard’s police killer, Wayne Couzens, were repeatedly ignored and missed,  Sir Keir said the delay in holding a vote meant Parliament was “failing” to create “a safe workplace here in Westminster”.

Under the original plans, a risk assessment would take place when the Clerk of the House is provided with information from the police about an MP who is subject to serious allegations – which the commission had said would be “in practice on arrest” – relating to a violent or sexual offence.

The commission will now recommend that the threshold for consideration to be banned should be when an MP is charged with an offence.

A panel, which is expected to include senior MPs, would carry out a risk assessment based on information from the police, alongside any existing voluntary arrangements for the MP to stay away from Westminster.