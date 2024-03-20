Vaughan Gething expected to be officially nominated as First Minister of Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vaughan Gething expected to be officially nominated as First Minister of Wales

By Press Association
Vaughan Gething (Ben Birchall/PA)
Vaughan Gething (Ben Birchall/PA)

Vaughan Gething is expected to be officially nominated as the next First Minister of Wales on Wednesday.

Welsh Labour members chose Mr Gething, 49, to be their next party leader on Saturday, succeeding Mark Drakeford, who had held the position since 2018.

The outgoing leader of the Welsh Labour government had to fight back tears as he gave his final speech in the Welsh Parliament on Tuesday.

The current minister for the economy, Mr Gething is expected to be declared the country’s fifth leader since the National Assembly for Wales, now called the Senedd, was established in 1999.

Mark Drakeford
Mark Drakeford during his final First Minister’s Questions at the Senedd in Cardiff (Welsh Government/PA)

The Senedd will meet on Wednesday to choose a nominee. Any member of the Senedd can nominate another to be First Minister.

If only Mr Gething’s name is put forward he will be declared the nominee, but if more than one nomination is made then every member except for the Llywydd, or Presiding Officer, and the Deputy Presiding Officer, will vote for their preferred candidate by roll call.

The Senedd’s nominee will then be recommended to the King, who officially appoints the new first minister.

It comes after concerns were raised around £200,000 of donations to Mr Gething from a company which was found guilty of environmental offences in January.

Atlantic Recycling, which is part of Dauson Environmental Group and controlled by David Neal, gave Mr Gething £100,000 on December 18 2023 and £100,000 on January 11 2024.

Atlantic Recycling was also fined £300,000 over one of its worker’s deaths in February, after it pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety at work rules.

Last week the BBC said Mr Gething had lobbied regulators in favour of the company, asking Natural Resources Wales to ease restrictions on Atlantic Recycling in 2016.

Mr Gething and his team have always said the donation was declared in line with Senedd and Electoral Commission rules and that the minister is committed to transparency.

Mr Gething defended his decision to take the donation and said “everyone has lessons to learn”.