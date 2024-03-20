More than 2,000 complaints made about sewage in Scottish waters since 2019

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 2,000 complaints made about sewage in Scottish waters since 2019

By Press Association
More than 2,000 complaints about sewage have been made since 2019 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Scotland’s environmental regulator has received more than 2,000 complaints about sewage in rivers, lochs and seas since 2019.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats using freedom of information legislation show 1,048 complaints were made to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) in the first nine months.

A further 1,051 complaints were logged between July 2022 and September 2022 across nine regions.

The figures, first published by the i newspaper, show the Edinburgh, Lothian and Borders area had the highest number of complaints, with 262 between July 2022 and September 2023.

Meanwhile, 139 were made in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area during this time, followed by 124 in Fife, Angus and Dundee.

Regulators were unable to provide the full scale of figures due to a December 2022 cyber attack impacting data between January 2020 and June 2022.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has voiced concern the true scale of sewage leaks into Scottish waters may be underestimated because just 4% of the 3,614 overflows in the 31,000-mile network are currently monitored.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats are determined to get to the bottom of Scotland’s sewage scandal.

“Only a tiny fraction of the network is currently monitored but public complaints can give us a more complete picture of how widespread this problem is.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton hailed his party’s plans to clear up the waterways (Lesley Martin/PA)

“While our rivers, lochs and coastlines are destroyed, customers are facing bumper price rises from the Government-owned water giant.

“To turn the tide on this scandal, Scottish Liberal Democrats have published plans for a Clean Water Act that would see vital upgrades to our sewage network and a clamp down on discharges.”

A Scottish Water spokesman said 87% of waterbodies are rated good or better.

The spokesman said: “Our programme of £2.7 billion investment in the past decade, with an additional £500 million to improve monitoring and infrastructure, will help meet even higher standards.

“A programme to install 1,000 new monitors by December 2024 remains on track. A parallel programme to improve the monitoring network in more than 180 waste water catchment areas using new technology is already delivering results, with an additional 229 monitors and alarms installed ‘upstream’ and 40 potential pollution incidents being proactively prevented.

“We recognise that what can be released intermittently into Scotland’s waters is a concern to people and we are playing our part in fully informing the public about this.

“Around 99% of overflows is rain water, surface water, road run-off, grey water, infiltration of groundwater and trade effluent. The system is designed to operate in a way that prevents blockages and flooding our homes, businesses and communities.”

Sepa and the Scottish Government has been asked for comment.

The Clean Water Act proposes upgrading the sewage network, monitoring every sewage dump with published, binding targets for reduction, and a complete ban on the release into protected areas such as bathing waters.

The party raised the alarm on sewage previously after figures showed there were 14,008 discharges logged in rivers and lochs in 2022, up from 10,799 in 2021.