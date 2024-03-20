Hester comments distracting from issues that matter to people, Badenoch says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hester comments distracting from issues that matter to people, Badenoch says

By Press Association
Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch told MPs she does not want to waste time on issues that do not matter to the British people, when questioned about Tory donor Frank Hester’s alleged comments (Victoria Jones/PA)
Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch told MPs she does not want to waste time on issues that do not matter to the British people, when questioned about Tory donor Frank Hester’s alleged comments.

Mr Hester is alleged to have said Independent MP Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, Ms Badenoch said Mr Hester’s apology had been welcomed and the Government is “drawing a line under” the issue.

During women and equalities questions, Labour’s shadow minister Ashley Dalton said: “Last week the minister for women and equalities rightly called Conservative Party donor Frank Hester’s comments about (Diane Abbott) racist.

“It has since emerged that Mr Hester has made comments that a group of Indian members of staff should climb on the roof, like on the roof of a train, and has made reference to Asian corner.

“Does the minister agree with me that these comments are racist, yes or no?”

As Ms Abbott watched on, Ms Badenoch replied: “He has apologised for his comments, we have welcomed his apology and we are drawing a line under it because we’re focused on what matters to the people of this country.

“I had letters last week of people telling me that we were wasting time focusing on issues that were not relevant to them. We need to focus on what matters to the British people.”

Labour MP Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central) asked Ms Badenoch to clarify “when the right moment is to move on from a Tory donor calling for an MP to be shot in the context of hating all black women?”

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch
Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch told MPs she ‘does not want to waste time’ on issues that ‘do not matter’ to the British people (Carl Recine/PA )

Ms Badenoch said she would not be taking any lectures from Labour.

Elsewhere in the debate, shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds questioned whether past remarks by Boris Johnson, Susan Hall, and Lee Anderson were examples of anti-Muslim hatred.

She said: “A senior Conservative who went on to become prime minister (Mr Johnson) said Muslim women in his words looked like ‘letterboxes’; A Conservative candidate for London mayor (Ms Hall) said she wants to defeat her Muslim opponent to make it ‘safer’, in her words, for our Jewish community; A former Conservative deputy chairman (Mr Anderson) said in his words ‘Islamists have got control of the Mayor of London’.

“Are these incidents of anti-Muslim hatred the kind of incidents the minister just said will not be tolerated?”

Equalities minister Felicity Buchan replied: “We have made it very clear that a number of those comments we just do not accept and we think that they are wrong.

“But let me just say that before she throws abuse at this side, take a look at what is happening on the Labour benches.”

Diane Abbott
Frank Hester is alleged to have said Independent MP Diane Abbott made him ‘want to hate all black women’ and that she ‘should be shot’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA Images)

Ms Buchan pointed to comments by Labour MP Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough) which led the party to withdraw the whip from him, which has since been reinstated following an investigation, and by Ms Abbott.

Labour MP for Putney Fleur Anderson called on the Government to re-establish the Anti-Muslim Hatred Working Group, after it was suspended in March 2020.

Ms Buchan replied: “We will be appointing a new advisor on anti-Muslim hatred, we are engaging with senior levels of the community.”

She added: “This Government is completely behind our Muslim communities and we will do absolutely the right thing for our Muslim communities.”