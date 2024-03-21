Children waiting longer for treatment as pressure on paediatrics surges – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children waiting longer for treatment as pressure on paediatrics surges – report

By Press Association
The report found children are waiting longer for treatment (PA)
Pressures on paediatric staff and services have greatly increased over the past 11 years, leading to longer waiting times for children and young people, a report has found.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) examined waiting time data between October 2012 and September 2023.

Over the time period, the total number of paediatric waits – excluding surgical; ear, nose and throat; cardiology; and mental health – rose by 114.6% despite a much smaller growth in the population.

Meanwhile, the percentage of children waiting longer than 12 weeks rose from 1% of all cases in 2012 to 48.9% last year.

The report noted: “Our members tell us that over the past 11 years, pressures on services and staff have greatly increased and this has resulted in a greater number of children and young people waiting for longer periods.”

RCPH Scotland officer Dr Mairi Stark said “bold measures” are needed to improve waiting times and access.

She said: “An 114% increase in outpatient waiting times over the past 11 years signifies a clear failure to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our children.

“Lengthy waits are unacceptable for any patient, but for children and young people the waits can be catastrophic, as many treatments need to be given by a specific age or developmental stage.

“It is not the same as for adults: if you miss the right window to treat a child or wait too long the consequences can be irreversible.

“What’s more, the shocking data in this report is just the very tip of the iceberg.

“We know that there are exceptionally long waits for other services children and young people access, such as surgical, mental health and ear, nose and throat (ENT) services.

“Paediatric services need to match the existing need, and enhanced data collection can be a key tool to understanding where the backlogs are and how to direct resource.

“We need to give the child health workforce the support it needs to care for the children and young people of Scotland.

“We urge the Government to heed our advice and implement our recommendations.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We want all children and young people to attain the highest standard of health and wellbeing possible and are grateful to the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health for preparing their report on the important issue of paediatric care.

“We are committed to driving down waiting times for children and young people and have increased investment in frontline NHS boards by more than half a billion pounds.

“The significant impact of Covid-19 on the normal operation of the NHS cannot be underestimated but we are pleased that paediatric waiting times are going in the right direction.

“We will continue to target resources to reduce waiting times, particularly for those waiting longest for treatment, through maximising productivity and additional resources.

“Since 2014 we have added 43 additional speciality training posts to paediatrics and our workforce will be integral to our continued efforts to reduce waiting times.”