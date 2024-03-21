Poorest students could graduate from university with £60,000 debt, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poorest students could graduate from university with £60,000 debt, report finds

By Press Association
Students from lower-income backgrounds have been leaving university with the ‘highest levels of debt’, the Sutton Trust said (Chris Ison/PA)
Students from lower-income backgrounds have been leaving university with the ‘highest levels of debt’, the Sutton Trust said (Chris Ison/PA)

Poorer students in England who are currently in their first year of university could graduate with an average debt of £60,000, a report has suggested.

Students from lower-income backgrounds have been leaving university with the “highest levels of debt” since the abolition of maintenance grants in England, the Sutton Trust charity has said.

An analysis by London Economics highlighted the “debt gap” at graduation between poorer students – from households with incomes of £25,000 or less – and wealthier students – from households with incomes above £62,000.

The research, carried out for the Sutton Trust, estimates that poorer students could graduate with £60,100 of debt – which is £16,500 more than the £43,600 for those from wealthier families.

Many students from lower-income families are also “struggling financially” with basic living costs as maintenance levels have “failed to rise with inflation”, the Sutton Trust has warned.

Full-time students from households with incomes of £25,000 or less can currently access a maintenance loan of up to £9,978 a year if they are living away from home outside London.

The charity is calling for an increase in the overall amount of maintenance available to students in England to better reflect the living costs they face, as well as the reintroduction of maintenance grants for poorer students, which were abolished in England in September 2016.

Parental income thresholds – used to determine how much support a student can receive – should be increased as these thresholds have been frozen, it said.

Ahead of the upcoming general election, the report also called for changes to repayment terms to make the system “more progressive” – with higher-income students paying back more than under current terms, and lower monthly repayments for lower income graduates.

It concluded: “The current student finance system does not work for students from the poorest families, and risks locking many out of higher education.”

Sir Peter Lampl, founder of the Sutton Trust, said: “It’s outrageous that the poorest students are racking up the highest levels of debt.

“These students are the most debt-averse, so under the current system this increasingly deters them from going to university.

“All political parties must commit to re-introducing maintenance grants, and overall levels of maintenance should be increased, so that students can meet their basic needs without graduating with excessive debt.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for failing to create a fairer system.”

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, president of Universities UK (UUK) and vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews, said the report highlights the “urgency of addressing the inadequate maintenance package”.

She said: “Without action, we run the risk of deterring disadvantaged students from attending university due to financial pressures.

“Responding to the rising costs of utility bills, rent and food, universities have stepped up efforts to alleviate financial pressures during the cost-of-living crisis. However, it’s imperative that the maintenance support package in England is reviewed to reflect recent rates of inflation.”

She added: “We want to prioritise reinstating maintenance grants for those who need them most and to uprate maintenance loans to reflect real rates of inflation and changes to household incomes to ensure future students have the same opportunities as those of the last decade”.

Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, said: “Higher education is facing a cost-of-learning crisis that is creating a new generation of academic haves and have nots.

“While some students can rely on the bank of mum and dad to get by, others are living on the breadline which inevitably compromises their study and damages their academic prospects.

“The cherished principle at the heart of higher education – that those with the potential to benefit from academic study should not be hampered by material deprivation – has been abandoned for this generation of students.

“Any government that is serious about social mobility would reinstate maintenance grants for students from under-resourced backgrounds.”

A Department for Education Spokesperson said: “Our student finance system ensures that the highest levels of support are targeted at students from the lowest-income families. We are increasing loans and grants for living and other costs for a further year and tuition fees will also be frozen for the seventh year running to reduce the initial amount of debt students will take on.

“The Office for Students is allocating an additional £10 million to support students who are struggling financially or with their mental health. This is on top of the £276 million of government support that universities can draw on to support their students in need.”