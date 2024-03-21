Queen says Charles is doing very well as she completes Northern Ireland visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Queen says Charles is doing very well as she completes Northern Ireland visit

By Press Association
Queen Camilla (right) meets First Minister Michelle O’Neill (left) with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (centre) as she attends an event hosted by the Queen’s Reading Room to mark World Poetry Day at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Queen Camilla (right) meets First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left) with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (centre) as she attends an event hosted by the Queen's Reading Room to mark World Poetry Day at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Queen has said the King is “doing very well” as she completed a visit to Northern Ireland.

During her first engagement in Belfast on Thursday morning, Camilla was handed a get-well card for her husband, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Later in the day Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill sent her regards to Charles as she shook hands with Camilla at an event in Hillsborough Castle.

The Queen also met deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly ahead of a literary event hosted by her Reading Room charity.

The ministers took up office earlier this year following the resurrection of devolved government in Northern Ireland after a two-year political impasse.

It is the latest royal encounter for Sinn Fein’s Ms O’Neill, who previously attended the funeral of the late Queen in 2022 and the coronation of Charles in 2023.

As she shook hands with Ms O’Neill, Camilla said that her husband sent his “very, very best wishes”, adding that he was disappointed not to make the trip.

The First Minister responded: “I send him my regards too.”

Queen Camilla visit to Northern Ireland
Queen Camilla (centre) with First Minister Michelle O’Neill (left) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (Liam McBurney/PA)

Speaking later, Ms O’Neill said: “I sent my regards to the King in terms of his health, and wished him well and also to the Princess of Wales.”

Ms Little-Pengelly added: “It was fantastic to see the Queen, and we passed on our regards to His Majesty The King in terms of his health, and our best wishes in terms of his recovery.”

During the event at the castle, Camilla marked World Poetry Day by watching spoken-word performances and met authors, actors and performers.

Hosted by poet Paul Muldoon, the Queen watched performances by Derry Girls actor Ian McElhinney, actress Frances Tomelty, and contemporary poet Michael Longley celebrating the poetry and literature of Northern Ireland.

Earlier, the Queen arrived to crowds of well-wishers on the bustling Lisburn Road in south Belfast.

She met owners and staff at Coffey’s Butchers, The Arcadia deli and Knotts Bakery before doing an impromptu meet and greet with well-wishers.

Camilla was presented with a gift of some local favourites at Coffey’s, including vegetable rolls and beef sausages, and responded saying: “I shall take these back for my husband, he will make the most of them.”

Queen Camilla visit to Northern Ireland
The Queen with Lord-Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

During her visit to The Arcadia, shop assistant Brenda Robb asked after Charles, and handed her a get-well card for him, extending her best wishes.

Camilla accepted the card and thanked her, adding: “He’s doing very well …. he was very disappointed he couldn’t come”.

Responding to quips about men “not being the best patients”, Camilla said: “I try to keep him in order.”

Ms Robb told the PA news agency: “She was beautiful, a real lady.

“She accepted a get-well card that I got for her husband and she said she was sorry her husband wasn’t here.

“It was a very appropriate card.

“It had a wee saying from Belfast, basically rest up, take care, and on the back of it, it said from Ireland.

“It was picked with love.

“People say maybe he’ll not get the card, but I think he will.”

Queen Camilla visit to Northern Ireland
Camilla meets the owner of Knotts Bakery, William Corrie, his wife Zoe Salmon and their son Fitz during the visit to Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Meanwhile, at Knotts, Camilla met owner William Corrie, as well as his wife, former Miss Northern Ireland and Blue Peter presenter Zoe Salmon, and their one-year-old son Fitz.

The Queen chuckled as a joke was made that the young boy, dressed in a tux, had stolen her thunder, and smiled down at him.

She left Knotts with a gift of their fruit loaf and iced madeira cake, adding she hoped to snack on it later.

Camilla also visited an army base in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, and took the salute at a pass-off parade for junior non-commissioned officers.

Camilla left Northern Ireland following her final engagement at Hillsborough Castle.

The Queen was last in Northern Ireland in May 2023 when she and the King undertook engagements on their first visit to the region following the coronation.

She is travelling alone this week after Charles stepped back from his public duties while receiving treatment for cancer.