BAE Systems awarded contract to build Australia’s nuclear submarines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

BAE Systems awarded contract to build Australia’s nuclear submarines

By Press Association
BAE Systems awarded contract to build Australia’s nuclear submarines (BAE/PA)
BAE Systems awarded contract to build Australia’s nuclear submarines (BAE/PA)

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract to build Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines as part a of joint military programme.

The deal, which will see the British firm partner with Australian government-owned company ASC, forms part of the Aukus partnership between the UK, Australia and the US.

Speaking on a visit to the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the deal showed the “huge confidence” Australia has in UK’s defence industry.

Mr Shapps, who was joined by his Australian counterpart Richard Marles and US ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, said: “Through these collaborations, British industry will grow, and thousands of jobs will be created across the country, delivering security and prosperity to our two nations.”

Defence and Security Co-Operation Agreement with Australia
Australian deputy prime minister and minister for defence Richard Marles (left) and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps (Jay Cronan/Australian Department of Defence/PA)

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the Australian investment – believed to be around £2.4 billion over the next 10 years – and funding from the MoD would allow Rolls-Royce, which will deliver the nuclear propulsion plants, to double the size of its Derby sit and create 1,170 skilled jobs.

BAE said it has increased its UK submarines workforce to 13,500 with plans to grow to around 17,000

The submarine programme is expected to create 7,000 UK jobs with more than 21,000 people working on the SSN-Aukus submarine programme at its peak, concentrated in Barrow-in-Furness and Derby.

The first UK submarines built to this design will be delivered in the late 2030s to replace the current Astute Class vessels and the first Australian submarines will follow in the early 2040s.

The appointment of a builder by Australia comes a year after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden announced the first generation of Aukus submarines would be based on the UK’s world-leading design.

BAE Systems chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “We’re already making good progress on the design and development of the next generation submarine in the UK where we have more than 1,000 people working on the SSN-Aukus programme and major infrastructure investment underway.

“This latest step will ensure an integral connection between the UK design and the build strategy development in Australia as we work together to deliver next generation military capability as well as considerable social and economic value to all three nations.”

The announcement follows the signing of a new Defence and Security Co-Operation Agreement between the UK and Australia.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron and Mr Shapps were meeting their opposite numbers Mr Marles and foreign minister Penny Wong on Thursday as part of the annual Australia-UK meetings.