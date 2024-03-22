No social care voice in Covid strategy cost lives in care homes, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No social care voice in Covid strategy cost lives in care homes, inquiry told

By Press Association
The Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry heard from the chief executive of Scottish Care (PA)
The lack of social care voices in Scottish Government pandemic decisions “absolutely” cost lives in care homes, an inquiry has heard.

Donald Macaskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, told the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry the Government was warned it needed to include frontline experience in policy-making, particularly in the decision not to immediately test hospital patients being discharged into care homes.

In evidence to the inquiry on Friday, he also said Operation Koper – a special Crown investigation into the circumstances of all care home deaths during the pandemic – has “broken” staff in the sector.

He told the inquiry it was a “real failure” of the Scottish Government not to have a social care director, similar to the clinical role held by Jason Leitch.

Asked by co-lead counsel to the inquiry Stuart Gale KC if that absence had an impact on the people being supported, he replied: “It has a profound impact.

“I have thought very carefully about what I’m about to say: I am absolutely convinced that the lack of engagement and involvement in planning the early stage of the social care sector in anything upward than presence… that lack did and sadly cost many people their lives, both staff and people who were residents in our care homes and citizens in our communities.”

Dr Macaskill also said a statement by then health secretary Jeane Freeman on May 5, 2020 following a spate of care home Covid outbreaks was an “unhelpful politicisation” when she implied some care homes were not following guidance.

He said some frontline care staff were “victimised or bullied” in their communities because they worked in a “death home”.

Referencing Operation Koper, which is still ongoing, he said it has been “devastating” for staff.

Care home resident
The head of Scottish Care said officials in social care should have been involved when the decision was made not to test hospital patients being discharged into care homes (PA)

But he said those who had lost loved ones “deserve” to know whether error or inappropriate practice took place.

He added: “However, what we now have is four years on, we have thousands of staff whose professionalism has been called into question, over whom there is a weight of suspicion and a cloud hanging over.

“Sadly, that has resulted in individuals feeling they can’t continue in their role and making a decision to leave the sector.

“Tragically, it has resulted in individuals – and where as there is never one reason for somebody to take measures to harm themselves, I know personally there have been a number of individuals from whom investigations as part of Operation Koper, even having to fill out the 27 questions per death for each resident when you maybe lost 10 in the space of a week, even that process has broken them.

“There is a complete imbalance and I think personally it is a real stain on the justice system in Scotland that this disproportionate action still remains against a workforce who by vast majority tried to do their best.”

The Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry was established to discover the facts and learn the lessons of the strategic devolved response to the pandemic in Scotland, covering the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022.

The inquiry, before Lord Brailsford, continues.