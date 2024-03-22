Trial of flat fares for bus travel proposed in public transport review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial of flat fares for bus travel proposed in public transport review

By Press Association
The Fair Fares review has been published
The Fair Fares review has been published (Alamy/PA)

A trial of flat fares for buses may take place in part of Scotland, following the publication of the Scottish Government’s Fair Fares review.

The findings of a review into Scotland’s public transport prices, which was promised as part of the 2021 agreement which saw the Scottish Greens enter Government with the SNP, have now been revealed.

It also suggests a pilot scheme for people accompanying eligible blind passengers to receive free rail travel, as well as developing a number of other proposals.

However opponents said the Fair Fares review is merely kicking decisions “down the road” as they claimed it does not commit to any new schemes.

A number of options to expand the concessionary travel scheme, which grants free bus travel to under-22s and over-60s, were ruled out on the grounds of cost and complexity.

Fiona Hyslop
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop

As part of the 2021 Bute House Agreement, the SNP and Scottish Greens pledged to “increase investment in active travel and public transport, including a Fair Fares review to provide a realistic and affordable alternative to car use”.

The document said the “area-based” flat fares pilot would be aimed at attracting people on to buses rather than opting to take the car. A specific area was not mentioned in the text.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The recommendations and actions set out today will help us to ensure we have an available, affordable and accessible public transport system which enables people to make positive and proactive travel choices which result in using their cars less.”

She said current bus pass eligibility will be maintained, adding: “We know that families can save £3,000 for each child who makes full use of free bus travel, and the opportunities this is opening up to young people are truly remarkable.

“A sustainable and viable public transport system is also vital in achieving our ambitions on net zero, as well as our target to reduce car kilometres by 20% by 2030.”

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said: “This is an important step on our journey to a fairer, greener future for transport.

ScotRail train
A pilot is recommended which would allow free travel for rail passengers accompanying eligible blind people

“Free bus travel for under-22s, older and disabled people will continue to make our bus services the most accessible in the UK.

“Building on that huge success, a trial fares cap on buses will give the Government the evidence to consider bigger changes for all passengers.

“From a commitment to deliver integrated ticketing to free ferries for young people, these recommendations will help boost and expand public transport across our country, ensuring it is a more affordable, accessible and reliable choice that doesn’t cost the earth.”

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “This is a real disappointment.

“The SNP had the opportunity to announce some immediate actions that could make a real difference, but instead and as usual, everything is kicked down the road.

“They could have announced a nationwide bus fare cap, but they have instead promised a pilot of flat fares – somewhere, sometime.

“They could have promised companions of blind people free travel on rail, but instead we get a feasibility study into a pilot.

“They could have fast-tracked a nationwide smart ticketing scheme. That is nowhere near happening.”