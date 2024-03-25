SNP challenges Labour to increase block grant if Sir Keir Starmer becomes PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP challenges Labour to increase block grant if Sir Keir Starmer becomes PM

By Press Association
The SNP is challenging Labour to increase Scotland’s block grant if it wins the general election (Aaron Chown/PA)
The SNP is challenging Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour to increase the amount of cash Scotland receives from Westminster if the party wins the next election.

Drew Hendry, the SNP’s economy spokesman at Westminster, said any future Labour government would be  “meaningless unless it comes with real change that will benefit Scotland”.

Saying that the block grant Scotland receives from the UK Government had gone down to its “lowest ever level” under the Conservatives, Mr Hendry claimed there must be a “reversal of the 14 years of austerity ordinary Scots have been subjected to”.

With a general election set to take place at some point this year, polls consistently show Sir Keir’s party ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives in the race for Downing Street.

Mr Hendry said: “Labour have so far failed to outline how they’ll seriously differ from the Tories on public finances – or tell us exactly what they’ll do to support Scotland and improve the lives of Scottish people.

“They can change that by committing to reversing the Tory cuts that have reduced Scotland’s block grant to its lowest-ever level.”

The SNP MP added: “A changing of the guard in Downing Street is meaningless unless it comes with real change that will benefit Scotland and a reversal of the 14 years of austerity ordinary Scots have been subjected to.

“Tory cuts have caused untold hardship for people across Scotland – to the point the SNP Scottish Government has had to step in and spend billions to limit the damage being done to households.

“Any failure from the Labour Party to distance themselves from the Tory economic policies they’ve wedded themselves to, and to rule out more austerity, will leave voters asking what the point of the Labour Party actually is.”

Ian Murray promised a ‘fair deal’ for Scotland under a Labour government (Peter Byrne/PA)

Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said a Labour government would provide a “fair deal for Scotland, boost economic growth and renew our public services”.

Mr Murray said: “Every single part of the UK is being failed by this disastrous Tory government and the financial and economic chaos it has created.

“In Scotland, the SNP has made a bad picture worse with their own incompetence and their failure to grow our tax base – and now they are resorting to dodgy spin to deflect from their failures.

“While the SNP and the Tories are playing political games, Labour is focused on our positive vision for Scotland’s future.

“Labour will deliver a fair deal for Scotland, boost economic growth and renew our public services.

“Only Labour can kick the Tories out of government and deliver the change Scotland and the entire UK needs.”