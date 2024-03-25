Yousaf unveils additional £30m for community mental health support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf unveils additional £30m for community mental health support

By Press Association
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf unveiled additional funding for mental health support (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf has unveiled an additional £30 million to help Scots improve their mental health.

The Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults, and the Children and Young People’s Community Mental Health and Wellbeing Supports, were each awarded £15 million for 2024-25.

The First Minister, who has previously shared his own mental health struggles, welcomed the funding during a visit to Edinburgh Community Performing Arts re-connect project which supports those aged 65-plus with conditions including dementia and Parkinson’s.

He said: “On becoming First Minister I reiterated my personal commitment to supporting those living with mental health challenges.

“We know how important it is for our society to have access to mental health and wellbeing support.

“That is why my Government is committed to ensuring we fund vital services in our health service and in community settings to ensure we try, as much as possible, to provide a national network of community support for adults, children and young people.

“This further £30 million will fund community based projects which are focused on prevention and early intervention, and this is a significant step forward in supporting people’s mental health and wellbeing by making sure they can easily access the help they need, when and where they need it.”

He said the latest funding takes the total investment in community-based mental health to more than £130 million since 2020.

The funding is part of the 2024-25 budget allocation for mental health, with an excess of £1.3 billion being spent on total for mental health.

The fund for adults was launched in 2021 and helps community groups support adults to tackle social isolation, loneliness and mental health inequalities.

About 3,300 grants have been made to community organisations delivering mental health support within the scheme’s first two years, the Scottish Government said.

Meanwhile, the children’s support began in 2020 to help with the mental health impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions.

However, now it helps those aged between five and 24 receive mentoring, arts-based therapies and whole-family support and counselling.

More than 58,000 children, young people and their families are thought to have accessed the services available through the fund.