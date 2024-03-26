Michael Gove failed to declare football hospitality, watchdog finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Michael Gove failed to declare football hospitality, watchdog finds

By Press Association
Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove (PA)
Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove (PA)

Michael Gove has apologised for failing to register VIP hospitality he enjoyed at three football matches between 2020 and 2022.

The Communities Secretary had been placed under investigation in February after he disclosed the hospitality provided by Queens Park Rangers following a report in The Guardian that he had failed to register the gifts.

In a letter to the Standards Commissioner, Mr Gove said this had been “due to an oversight on my part” and offered his “profuse apologies”.

In a report published on Monday, Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg found Mr Gove had breached Commons rules by failing to declare the hospitality within 28 days.

He also found a similar breach relating to Mr Gove’s late declaration of his position as a governor of the Ditchley Foundation, a charity which, he said, “works with people across the world to help sustain peace, freedom and order”.

However, Mr Greenberg noted that the breaches “could be fairly described as being minor in nature” and therefore proposed no further penalty.

A spokesman for the Surrey Heath MP said: “Mr Gove has thanked the Parliamentary Commissioner for his speedy investigation and accepts his clear ruling which now closes this matter.

“He would like to repeat his apologies for the failure to register the interests at the appropriate time.”

Reports in February claimed the minister had been hosted by Conservative donor David Meller, whose firm he had referred to officials after an offer of help providing personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amit Bhatia
Amit Bhatia in the stands at Queens Park Rangers (PA)

But Mr Gove’s entry in the MPs’ Register of Interests shows the tickets and hospitality as coming from QPR itself, while his letter to the Standards Commissioner said his attendance at the three matches had been “at the invitation of the QPR directors and the club’s chairman Amit Bhatia”.

In each case, Mr Gove said he had received two tickets, attending the games with his son.

One pair, worth £650, was for a game against Leeds United in January 2020, while the other two pairs were both worth £552 and included games against Millwall in August 2021 and Reading in January 2022.